Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 17th Feb 2024

North Wales Clinical Research Facility call for participants to join vaccine research trial

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Researchers are looking for volunteers to join its first-in-human vaccinations trial in the UK in the fight against monkeypox.

The North Wales Clinical Research Facility (NWCRF) are conducting the clinical trial sponsored by Moderna for investigational vaccines aimed at fighting mpox (previously known as monkeypox) and influenza.

The mpox study, called the mPower Trial, is helping researchers learn more about an investigational vaccine called mRNA-1769, that is being tested to see if it can prevent illness from the mpox virus. The mPower Trial aims to study the safety profile and immune response to mRNA-1769.

The mPower Trial, being held at the North Wales Clinical Research Facility next to Wrexham Maelor Hospital, is currently enrolling adults between the ages of 18 and 49 who are in generally good health to take part in the investigational vaccine trial.

Dr Orod Osanlou, Director of NWCRF and Consultant in clinical pharmacology and therapeutics, internal medicine, said: “Global viruses have the potential to change, causing hospitalisations and death around the world. That’s why it’s important to potentially prepare for outbreaks by studying investigational vaccines.

The research facility also has a database called Consent 4 Consent (C4C), an internal secure database of patients and volunteers who wish to be considered as potential participants for future research projects.

Dr Osanlou said: “We are encouraging volunteers and patients to sign up to take part in our research projects. Nearly all research needs the help of volunteers in order to find out whether the investigational vaccines are safe and effective.

“This is completely voluntary, you can choose to be removed from the database at any point. Some studies will also reimburse volunteers’ expenses for travel and inconvenience.”

  • If you’re interested in participating in either of these clinical trials, or wish to join the research trial database please contact the NWCRF research team via 03000 858032 or email BCU.NWCRFParticipant@wales.nhs.uk.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • First glimpse of rare newborn spider monkey at Chester Zoo
  • Wrexham pub ‘The Turf’ raises vital funds for Hope House Children’s Hospice
  • Queensferry customers help Charlies Stores raise over £160,000 for Air Ambulance charities

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    First glimpse of rare newborn spider monkey at Chester Zoo

    News

    Wrexham pub ‘The Turf’ raises vital funds for Hope House Children’s Hospice

    News

    Queensferry customers help Charlies Stores raise over £160,000 for Air Ambulance charities

    News

    Grassroots: FAW would supports summer football leagues amid weather woes

    News

    Deeside Senedd Member honours fallen Connah’s Quay guardsman during Falklands visit

    News

    Flint Coastguard Rescue Team called out to help search for high-risk missing person

    News

    Tata Steel job threat sparks union ballot for industrial action across all UK sites

    News

    Residents on new Duttons Fields estate warned about suspicious activity

    News

    Football Association of Wales announces historic £6m investment in JD Cymru Premier

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn