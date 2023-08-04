Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 4th Aug 2023

North Flintshire Police seek identity following alleged assault in a Connah’s Quay park

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Flintshire Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual captured in a video following a report of an alleged assault in Connah’s Quay. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident occurred in Richmond Park around 8 pm on Friday, 21 July. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police have issued a public appeal, urging anyone who may know the person or have information that could help in the investigation to contact them. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If you recognise the person, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch,” stated the police in their appeal. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A spokesperson for the police said: “We understand the low quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the individual. However, if you recognise the person, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Any information that could help police can be submitted via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference 23000662944. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Shotton: Police find bail-breaching male hidden in loft wrapped in insulation
  • Police confirm body found on Anglesey beach is that of missing fisherman from Flintshire
  • Planning: 24-bed golf lodge plans for Northop Country Park submitted

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Shotton: Police find bail-breaching male hidden in loft wrapped in insulation

    News

    Police confirm body found on Anglesey beach is that of missing fisherman from Flintshire

    Anglesey

    Planning: 24-bed golf lodge plans for Northop Country Park submitted

    News

    North Wales Police say missing four are found safe and well

    News

    Chester Zoo welcomes Inka the “strikingly beautiful” rare black female jaguar

    News

    Planning: Saltney’s historic Oddfellows Hall could be turned into holiday lets

    News

    New forum created to prevent and reduce substance harm in North Wales

    News

    North Wales Police search for thief after 14 beehives taken from near Llangollen

    News

    BMA Cymru: Doctors reject 5% pay offer from Welsh government

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn