North Flintshire Police seek identity following alleged assault in a Connah’s Quay park
North Flintshire Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual captured in a video following a report of an alleged assault in Connah’s Quay.
The incident occurred in Richmond Park around 8 pm on Friday, 21 July.
Police have issued a public appeal, urging anyone who may know the person or have information that could help in the investigation to contact them.
“If you recognise the person, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch,” stated the police in their appeal.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We understand the low quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the individual. However, if you recognise the person, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch.”
Any information that could help police can be submitted via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference 23000662944.
