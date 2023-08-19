North East Wales Mountain Rescue Team offers safety advice for those planning a day in the hills

North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR), the volunteer-led mountain rescue organisation, has offered some safety advice for those planning a day in the hills this weekend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Safety should always be at the forefront!” the team emphasises. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On average, NEWSAR attends to 80 callouts a year, ranging from brief to extended operations, often at all hours. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Their work isn’t solely focused on rescuing walkers and climbers. They frequently assist in searching for vulnerable missing persons. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For those gearing up for a hike, NEWSAR’s key recommendations include: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Essentials : Carry a map & compass (if not confident in using them, refer to our previous posts on Navigation), a GPS device (ensure familiarity with its functions), first aid kit, extra clothing, high-energy snacks, and ample water. For a comprehensive kit list, visit www.adventuresmart.uk.

: Carry a map & compass (if not confident in using them, refer to our previous posts on Navigation), a GPS device (ensure familiarity with its functions), first aid kit, extra clothing, high-energy snacks, and ample water. For a comprehensive kit list, visit www.adventuresmart.uk. Weather : Stay updated on weather changes. Dress in layers and pack waterproofs.

: Stay updated on weather changes. Dress in layers and pack waterproofs. Stay on Track : Stick to designated paths to avoid getting lost. Venturing off-track can be risky.

: Stick to designated paths to avoid getting lost. Venturing off-track can be risky. Footwear : Opt for sturdy, well-fitting footwear that offers good traction and support.

: Opt for sturdy, well-fitting footwear that offers good traction and support. Communication : Carry a fully charged mobile and charger.

: Carry a fully charged mobile and charger. Group Safety : Prefer hiking with friends or in groups. If hiking solo, inform someone about your route, departure time, and expected return time. Regularly update them.

: Prefer hiking with friends or in groups. If hiking solo, inform someone about your route, departure time, and expected return time. Regularly update them. Stay Hydrated : Drink water even in cool weather. Dehydration can set in quickly.

: Drink water even in cool weather. Dehydration can set in quickly. Leave No Trace: Dispose of your rubbish responsibly, respect wildlife, and reduce your environmental impact. Leave only footprints behind and capture memories with photos!

In an emergency: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Stay Calm : Evaluate the situation, breathe deeply, and concentrate.

: Evaluate the situation, breathe deeply, and concentrate. Signal for Help : Call out, use a whistle, or a torch to draw attention.

: Call out, use a whistle, or a torch to draw attention. Emergency Services : Dial 999 and request Mountain Rescue. (See our ‘how to reach us’ post for more details).

: Dial 999 and request Mountain Rescue. (See our ‘how to reach us’ post for more details). Stay Put : If lost or injured, remain stationary to increase your chances of being found.

: If lost or injured, remain stationary to increase your chances of being found. Shelter : Use an emergency shelter for protection against harsh conditions.

: Use an emergency shelter for protection against harsh conditions. Use Your Kit: Employ your first aid kit, spare clothing, and other emergency items when needed.

And remember, a successful hike is a safe hike. Always know your limits. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

If someone doesn’t return on time: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Immediate Action : Stay calm, inform the police, and provide details like the hiker’s plans, contact number, location, intended route, and estimated time of arrival.

: Stay calm, inform the police, and provide details like the hiker’s plans, contact number, location, intended route, and estimated time of arrival. Provide Information : Give as many details as possible, including the colour of clothing and a physical description.

: Give as many details as possible, including the colour of clothing and a physical description. Avoid Searching Alone: It’s imperative not to search on your own.

The team’s primary operating area spans North East Wales, predominantly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham, and parts of Conwy and Powys. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

NEWSAR frequently supports Mountain Rescue teams across North Wales and Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Formed originally in 1981 as the Clwyd Rescue Team, the name was changed to North East Wales Search And Rescue in 1994. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Funded mainly through grants, donations, and collections, it takes around £30,000 annually to run NEWSAR’s operations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

