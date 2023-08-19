North East Wales Mountain Rescue Team offers safety advice for those planning a day in the hills
North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR), the volunteer-led mountain rescue organisation, has offered some safety advice for those planning a day in the hills this weekend.
“Safety should always be at the forefront!” the team emphasises.
On average, NEWSAR attends to 80 callouts a year, ranging from brief to extended operations, often at all hours.
Their work isn’t solely focused on rescuing walkers and climbers. They frequently assist in searching for vulnerable missing persons.
For those gearing up for a hike, NEWSAR’s key recommendations include:
- Essentials: Carry a map & compass (if not confident in using them, refer to our previous posts on Navigation), a GPS device (ensure familiarity with its functions), first aid kit, extra clothing, high-energy snacks, and ample water. For a comprehensive kit list, visit www.adventuresmart.uk.
- Weather: Stay updated on weather changes. Dress in layers and pack waterproofs.
- Stay on Track: Stick to designated paths to avoid getting lost. Venturing off-track can be risky.
- Footwear: Opt for sturdy, well-fitting footwear that offers good traction and support.
- Communication: Carry a fully charged mobile and charger.
- Group Safety: Prefer hiking with friends or in groups. If hiking solo, inform someone about your route, departure time, and expected return time. Regularly update them.
- Stay Hydrated: Drink water even in cool weather. Dehydration can set in quickly.
- Leave No Trace: Dispose of your rubbish responsibly, respect wildlife, and reduce your environmental impact. Leave only footprints behind and capture memories with photos!
In an emergency:
- Stay Calm: Evaluate the situation, breathe deeply, and concentrate.
- Signal for Help: Call out, use a whistle, or a torch to draw attention.
- Emergency Services: Dial 999 and request Mountain Rescue. (See our ‘how to reach us’ post for more details).
- Stay Put: If lost or injured, remain stationary to increase your chances of being found.
- Shelter: Use an emergency shelter for protection against harsh conditions.
- Use Your Kit: Employ your first aid kit, spare clothing, and other emergency items when needed.
And remember, a successful hike is a safe hike. Always know your limits.
If someone doesn’t return on time:
- Immediate Action: Stay calm, inform the police, and provide details like the hiker’s plans, contact number, location, intended route, and estimated time of arrival.
- Provide Information: Give as many details as possible, including the colour of clothing and a physical description.
- Avoid Searching Alone: It’s imperative not to search on your own.
The team’s primary operating area spans North East Wales, predominantly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham, and parts of Conwy and Powys.
NEWSAR frequently supports Mountain Rescue teams across North Wales and Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.
Formed originally in 1981 as the Clwyd Rescue Team, the name was changed to North East Wales Search And Rescue in 1994.
Funded mainly through grants, donations, and collections, it takes around £30,000 annually to run NEWSAR’s operations. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News