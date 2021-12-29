No trains running on Wrexham to Bidston line until 6pm due to ‘staff issues’

There will be no trains running on the Wrexham to Bidston line until 6pm today, Wednesday, January 29.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has said the line is closed due to “signalling staff issues.”

“Rail replacement road transport will be provided for the altered services.” the train operator has said.

Due to signalling staff issues the line will be closed between Wrexham to Bidston on the 29th December between 0600 and 1800. Bus replacements in place for passengers. pic.twitter.com/hZIVhcj2IQ — Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) December 29, 2021

Last week TfW introduced an emergency rail timetable “in preparation for a surge in Covid cases leading to anticipated staff shortages.”

Rail passengers are being asked to check before they travel as services across the TfW network will be reduced by between 10-15%.

TfW says the move is to “prepare for an expected rise in staff shortages due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and to ensure the company can continue to provide a reliable service throughout this latest stage of the pandemic.”

Network Rail – who employ signalling staff – said it has seen a significant increase in staff absences since the beginning of December and “this has started to impact rail services.

Rachel Heath, Network Rail’s Operations Manager for Wales & Western, said: “Our colleagues are working very hard in very challenging circumstances and are dedicated to keeping the country moving, as they did during the height of the pandemic.”

“However, we are currently dealing with high levels of sickness across the rail industry due to the virus which, unfortunately, means we may have to make difficult decisions, at short notice, that impact rail services.”

“We will continue to give clear and timely updates on any changes that might affect passengers’ journeys and we ask that everyone checks their journey before travelling.”

Transport for Wales website states: “We are sorry for the disruption this will cause you.”

“If one of our trains runs late or is cancelled for any reason, and because of that you get to your destination station 15 minutes or more later than scheduled, you may be entitled to claim Delay Repay compensation”

“Please keep your ticket to accompany any claim.”

“For more information please visit https://tfwrail.wales/delay-co mpensation where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.”