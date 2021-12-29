Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 29th Dec 2021

No trains running on Wrexham to Bidston line until 6pm due to ‘staff issues’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

There will be no trains running on the Wrexham to Bidston line until 6pm today, Wednesday, January 29.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has said the line is closed due to “signalling staff issues.”

“Rail replacement road transport will be provided for the altered services.” the train operator has said.

Last week TfW introduced an emergency rail timetable “in preparation for a surge in Covid cases leading to anticipated staff shortages.”

Rail passengers are being asked to check before they travel as services across the TfW network will be reduced by between 10-15%.

TfW says the move is to “prepare for an expected rise in staff shortages due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and to ensure the company can continue to provide a reliable service throughout this latest stage of the pandemic.”

Network Rail – who employ signalling staff – said it has seen a significant increase in staff absences since the beginning of December and “this has started to impact rail services.

Rachel Heath, Network Rail’s Operations Manager for Wales & Western, said: “Our colleagues are working very hard in very challenging circumstances and are dedicated to keeping the country moving, as they did during the height of the pandemic.”

“However, we are currently dealing with high levels of sickness across the rail industry due to the virus which, unfortunately, means we may have to make difficult decisions, at short notice, that impact rail services.”

“We will continue to give clear and timely updates on any changes that might affect passengers’ journeys and we ask that everyone checks their journey before travelling.”

Transport for Wales website states: “We are sorry for the disruption this will cause you.”

“If one of our trains runs late or is cancelled for any reason, and because of that you get to your destination station 15 minutes or more later than scheduled, you may be entitled to claim Delay Repay compensation”

“Please keep your ticket to accompany any claim.”

“For more information please visit https://tfwrail.wales/delay-compensation where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Welsh Government confirms Omicron has now replaced Delta as dominant Covid variant in Wales

News

Omicron poses ‘high risk’ of disruption to Flintshire schools, says council

News

North Wales’ top doctor issues plea for young people to come forward for Covid booster

News

It’s gone nuts: News of a ‘blood thirsty’ squirrel rampaging through Buckley makes it onto websites in India and Turkey

News

Reports of longer than normal queues at Deeside Covid test site as England runs out of PCR tests

News

Blood Bikes Wales £13,000 boost towards “vital work” thanks to generosity DVLA staff

News

Wepre parkrun: Sajid Javid hits out at new Welsh Government Covid restriction on outdoor gatherings

News

Wales’ leading doctor urges everyone to take steps to protect themselves amid ‘rapid rise’ in Covid cases

News

Welsh Conservatives call for scientific advice behind ‘hugely damaging’ Covid restrictions to be published

News





Read 428,088 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn