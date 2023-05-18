Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 18th May 2023

No sign of easing in cost of living crisis across Wales, says Citizens Advice Cymru

The cost of living crisis in Wales is far from over, with higher costs persistently straining household budgets, according to new data from Citizens Advice Cymru. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With government support receding, many families are confronted with difficult financial decisions, and the charity is breaking records in several areas of advice provision. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The updated Cost of Living Data Dashboard for Wales by Citizens Advice Cymru demonstrates that the demand for their services continues to reflect the disconcerting trends seen in early 2022. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In March, more people sought help with fuel vouchers than in any other month of the past year, suggesting the urgency of need has not diminished. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A significant number of households are finding it increasingly challenging to manage their finances, with many failing to cover their basic bills. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During the first quarter of 2023, a record number of individuals experienced a monthly bills deficit. Alarmingly, half of those seeking support for debt from Citizens Advice in Wales found themselves in this precarious position. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Since the start of this year Citizens Advice have issued vouchers to over 3,300 people across Wales. This March was the highest monthly total since the charity started recording a year ago.

The charity has noted an increase in the number of individuals unable to keep up with essential costs, with record numbers reporting debts related to household bills, including energy and water, in recent months. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Simon Hatch, Director of Citizens Advice Cymru, said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Demand on advice services continues to rise across Wales, showing the cost of living crisis is far from over.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We still urge people to seek advice as soon as they can to stop problems escalating. Citizens Advice Cymru – our local offices across Wales and our Advicelink Cymru helpline – are here to help you find a way forward.”No sign of easing in cost of living crisis across Wales ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The clearest thing in our data is the number of people facing a monthly bills crisis – they get to the end of the month and just can’t pay their bills. It used to be that around a third of people we advise on debt couldn’t cover their expenses – now it’s half.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The UK and Welsh governments must continue to act to ease pressure on low income households. Costs are rising at the same time as government support is reduced.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

