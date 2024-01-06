Nightingale House Hospice offering Christmas tree recycling service

Nightingale House Hospice will once again be collecting Christmas trees for recycling in January.

Working alongside local firms and volunteers it will be the fifth year the Wrexham-based hospice has offered the service.

For a small donation, people in eligible postcodes can have their trees collected for recycling on Saturday 13 January 2024.

The areas covered will be: CH4 0, CH4 9, CH5, CH6 5, CH7, LL11, LL12, LL13, LL14, LL20, SY11 1, SY11 3, SY11 4, SY12 0, SY12 9, SY13 3

Last year Nightingale house, along with volunteers from local businesses, collected almost 1,500 trees – raising more than £15,000.

Bookings for tree collections will close at 11:59pm on Monday 8 January.

‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

There is no minimum or maximum amount you can give, and money raised will go towards patient care at the hospice.

Only real trees and those which have been booked in advance will be collected.

No additional trees can be collected on the day and all decorations must be removed.

Volunteers begin their collection rounds at 7am on the Saturday morning and work hard to ensure all trees are collected before it gets dark.

Taking part this year are volunteers from companies including, JT&M Signs, Read Construction, Rivington Haulage, Amberon, Forest, Advanced Roofline, P&A Group, Kimpton Energy Solutions, MPH Construction, MOTUS Commercials, Hafen Dyfrdwy, SP Energy Networks, Barnett Engineering, Cable Services and Liberty Group.

‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Bryan Tennant, regional director at Liberty said: "We are so pleased to be able to support Nightingale House for a third year, helping to raise vital funds for this important charity while doing our part to ensure that Christmas trees are properly recycled.

"We have to give special thanks to our Liberty volunteers who go out in all weathers to collect the Christmas trees.

"The amount raised last year is a testament to the power of working together to make a difference in our local communities.

"We can't wait to see how much is raised this year."

The hospice will also be working alongside Thorncliffe Building Supplies, TG Group, ASH Waste, P&A Group and Greenfield Composting Facility who have offered to help recycle the trees.

Once collected the trees will be recycled in various ways.

Some are turned in to garden mulch, some are chipped and used for animal bedding or garden supplies and others will be used at biomass fuel for garden centres and cafes.

‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Chloe Deacon, hospice community fundraiser said: "Every year we are overwhelmed by the support from the community, from local businesses, volunteers, tree sellers and of course supporters who donate to have their tree collected by us.

"It's wonderful to see the same volunteers returning each year to help because they enjoy it so much too.

"This event brings in vital funds which go straight towards our amazing patients and their families.

"Nightingale House is such a wonderful place filled with love, joy and care, and none of that would be possible without volunteers giving their time and energy.

"So, if you see them out on collection day, please make sure to give them a smile and wave.

"Without them, this event simply would not be possible."

To book in your tree visit the Nightingale House Hospice website or call 01978 314292. Bookings will be closed on Monday 8 January at 11:59pm

