NEWSAR called out following reports of person suffering medical incident at top of Moel Famau

A Flintshire-based volunteer search and rescue team were called out today, Tuesday, September 20, following reports a woman had fallen at the summit of Moel Famau.

The North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) team, based in Mold, were scrambled to assist a woman who had fallen following a medical incident.

A NEWSAR spokesperson said: πEarlier this afternoon we were asked to assist a woman near the summit of Moel Famau.”

“She had taken a fall and injured herself after feeling unwell.”

“Team members were quickly able to reach the casualty in one of our Landrovers.”

“After assessment, she was brought down to the car park and passed into the care of a family member so she could go to hospital for a further examination of why she had become unwell. Get well soon.’

NEWSAR is an all-volunteer organisation, almost exclusively funded by donations.

