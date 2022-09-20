Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 20th Sep 2022

NEWSAR called out following reports of person suffering medical incident at top of Moel Famau

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A Flintshire-based volunteer search and rescue team were called out today, Tuesday, September 20, following reports a woman had fallen at the summit of Moel Famau.

The North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) team, based in Mold, were scrambled to assist a woman who had fallen following a medical incident.

A NEWSAR spokesperson said: πEarlier this afternoon we were asked to assist a woman near the summit of Moel Famau.”

“She had taken a fall and injured herself after feeling unwell.”

“Team members were quickly able to reach the casualty in one of our Landrovers.”

“After assessment, she was brought down to the car park and passed into the care of a family member so she could go to hospital for a further examination of why she had become unwell. Get well soon.’

NEWSAR is an all-volunteer organisation, almost exclusively funded by donations.
https://www.newsar.org.uk/donate

Read Next

  • Police launch appeal for witnesses after elderly man hit by an off-road bike in Connah’s Quay
  • Plans for a residential development in Hawarden refused
  • Calls for Welsh Government to freeze rents and cut rail fares to help with cost-of-living crisis
  • Flintshire Council owned buildings under review in latest Asset Management Plan

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Police launch appeal for witnesses after elderly man hit by an off-road bike in Connah’s Quay

    News

    Plans for a residential development in Hawarden refused

    News

    Calls for Welsh Government to freeze rents and cut rail fares to help with cost-of-living crisis

    News

    Flintshire Council owned buildings under review in latest Asset Management Plan

    News

    Welsh Government launches consultation on plans for a tourism tax in Wales

    News

    Tributes pour in following death of former Connah’s Quay Nomads player and coach Jamie Wynne

    News

    Bill banning single-use plastics expected to be laid before Senedd today

    News

    Wrexham’s first ‘Horror Film Festival’ launching next month

    News

    Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

    News




    Read 410,239 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn