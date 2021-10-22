New walk-in Covid testing centre opens in Holywell

A new walk-in Covid testing centre has opened in Holywell this week.

The testing centre located at Tesco car park, Strand Walk, Holywell, will open from 9.30am until 4.30pm, seven days a week.

A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr said:

“A new walk-in testing centre is now open in Holywell to make it easier for people in the area to get tested for COVID-19 closer to home.”

“The walk-in testing centre is located at the Tesco car park Strand Walk, Holywell, Flintshire opening from 9.30am until 4.30pm.”

“People will need to make an appointment to have a test.”

An appointment is required and can be made by visiting the Welsh Government website or by phoning 119.

Deeside Industrial Estate and Connah’s Quay, Civic Hall testing centres are open for PCR testing only from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

LFD testing kits – one per eligible individual – are available for collection from the local pick up points listed below.

Flintshire Connects offices Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm Buckley (CH7 2EF) Connah’s Quay (CH5 4HA) Flint (CH6 5BD) Holywell (CH8 7TD) Mold (CH7 1AP)

Broughton Library (CH4 0QQ): Mon and Wed 9am-1pm and 2pm–5pm / Thurs 2pm–6pm / Fri 2pm – 5pm / Sat 9am – 1pm.

Buckley Library (CH7 2EF): Mon, Wed and Fri 9am-5pm / Tues and Thurs 9am-6pm / Sat 9am-1pm.

Connah’s Quay Library (CH5 4HA): Mon and Tues 9am-6pm / Wed, Thurs and Fri 9am-5pm / Saturday 9am-1pm.

Flint Library (CH6 5AP): Mon, Wed and Fri 9am-5pm / Tues and Thurs 9am-6pm / Sat 9am-1pm

Holywell Library (CH8 7UZ): Mon, Wed, Thurs and Fri 9am-5pm / Tues 9am-6pm / Sat 9am-1pm.

Mold Library (CH7 1AP): Mon and Thurs 9am-6pm / Tues, Wed and Fri 9am-5pm / Sat 9am-1pm.

Mobile Library Service – see here for dates and times of scheduled visits https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/PDFFiles/Covid-19/LFD-Collection-Points/Aura-Mobile-Library-Schedule-by-Area.pdf

Jade Jones Pavilion Flint (CH6 5ER): Sun 1pm-4pm.

Saltney – Woodwork to Wellness (CH4 8SE) – Unit 4 Saltney Business Centre – Monday to Friday 10am to 3pm.

Shotton (CH5 1BX) Rivertown United Reformed Church, Chester Road West – Mon / Wed / Fri – 9am – 12.30pm