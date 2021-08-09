New walk-in and drive-through Covid testing centre to open in Holywell this week

A new walk-in and drive-through Covid testing centre will open in Holywell this week.

The health board has said that a testing unit based at Mold county hall will close at 4.30pm on Tuesday (10 August)

“A new walk-in and drive-through testing centre will open in Holywell on Wednesday 11 August to make it easier for people in the area to get tested for COVID-19 closer to home.” Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board said on its Facebook page.

The testing centre located at Tesco car park, Strand Walk, Holywell, will open from 9.30am until 4.30pm, seven days a week.

An appointment is required and can be made by visiting the Welsh Government website or by phoning 119.

Deeside Industrial Estate and Connah’s Quay, Civic Hall testing centres are open for PCR testing only from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

Lateral Flow Device (self tests) kits are available for collection at the following Aura libraries and leisure centres.

Broughton Library (CH4 0QQ): Mon and Wed 9am-1pm and 2pm–5pm / Thurs 2pm–6pm / Fri 2pm – 5pm / Sat 9am – 1pm.

Buckley Library (CH7 2EF): Mon, Wed and Fri 9am-5pm / Tues and Thurs 9am-6pm / Sat 9am-1pm.

Connah’s Quay Library (CH5 4HA): Mon and Tues 9am-6pm / Wed, Thurs and Fri 9am-5pm / Saturday 9am-1pm.

Flint Library (CH6 5AP): Mon, Wed and Fri 9am-5pm / Tues and Thurs 9am-6pm / Sat 9am-1pm

Holywell Library (CH8 7UZ): Mon, Wed, Thurs and Fri 9am-5pm / Tues 9am-6pm / Sat 9am-1pm.

Mold Library (CH7 1AP): Mon and Thurs 9am-6pm / Tues, Wed and Fri 9am-5pm / Sat 9am-1pm.

Mobile Library Service – see here for dates and times of scheduled visits

Jade Jones Pavilion Flint (CH6 5ER): Sun 1pm-4pm.

These new collection points are in addition to:

Flintshire Connects offices: Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm

• Buckley (CH7 2EF)

• Connah’s Quay (CH5 4HA)

• Flint (CH6 5BD)

• Holywell (CH8 7TD)

• Mold (CH7 1AP)

The LFD tests can provide results in around 30 minutes.