New ticketing system will make bus travel in North Wales much easier

A new ticketing system is set to be launched to make bus travel easier in North Wales

From Saturday (July 17) one ticket will be valid on buses all across the region.

Once passengers have bought their “1bws” ticket from the driver on their first journey of the day, the ticket will then be valid for travel on buses throughout the area.

An adult ticket will cost £5.70, a child (or young person with a My Travel Pass) will pay £3.70 and holders of English and Scottish concessionary bus passes will also pay £3.70.

A family ticket is available for just £12.

One of the reasons non-bus users are reluctant to give the bus a try is confusion about what ticket to buy. How much does it cost? When can it be used? Who operates the buses? Will my ticket be valid? All these questions put people off using the bus.

With 1bws it couldn’t be easier. One ticket, for all day, valid on North Wales busses in Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Wrexham—and on buses from North Wales to Chester, Whitchurch and Machynlleth.

There are buses covering most of the region and it is possible to explore the North Wales Coast, Snowdonia, the Clwydian Range, the Dee Valley.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Councillor Glyn Banks, said:

“I am very pleased we are supporting this initiative, which will help to encourage local people and visitors alike to use our extensive bus network.

“The initiative is a great way to get people back on buses and open up the North Wales countryside for the summer in a way that protects the environment.

“It’s an excellent example of the benefits of partnership working between local authorities, bus operators and Transport for Wales. This is the first time that we have been able to provide and promote a single one-day ticket available on all services and it is thanks to operators large and small for their commitment to improving access by bus.”

Timetable information for all buses in North Wales is available online at bustimes.org or traveline.cymru; or by phone on 0800 464 00 00.

1bws is valid on all local bus services operating in North Wales (the counties of Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey and Wrexham) with the exception of service 28 between Mold and Flint.

It is also not valid on tourist services operated by open top buses, on National Express coach services and park and ride services.