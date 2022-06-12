New solar radar speed sign for Flintshire villages welcomed by Community Councillors

Community Councillors have welcomed the addition of a new bilingual and solar portable radar speed sign monitor for their villages.

Gwernaffield and Pantymwyn Community Council’s Road Safety Group says the device will improve safety.

The Chairman Councillor Dave Bolton said, “we have been listening to residents about what concerns them and feedback was often the speed which some people travel through the villages.”

“As a proactive community council, we wanted to respond effectively and appropriately.”

“We are in regular contact with Streetscene and are discussing other speed calming measures.”

“We live in a beautiful village and ask people to travel through it within the speed limit, particularly along Gwernaffield Road and Cilcain Road.”

“The new sign will help us to receive information which will help improve village safety.”

“This is just one of the various projects which has come to fruition for the community council, and we have other ideas to implement going forward.”

The Community Council currently has vacancies for those interested in becoming a community councillor.

The Community Council engages in a range of work including representing the community voice, improvements to play areas, commenting on planning consultations in the area and co-ordinating annual community events.

Meetings take place the 1st Wednesday evening of each month.

