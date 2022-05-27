New Mayor of Flint says she will be focussing on “giving back to the community” during year of office

The new Mayor of Flint has said she will be focussing on “giving back to the community” and doing the “very best for our magnificent town” during her year of office.

Town Councillor Michelle Perfect was elected as Town Mayor for 2022/23 and sworn in during the inauguration at Flint Town Hall last Friday.

Councillor Ben Goldsborough was sworn in as Deputy Mayor after being elected for the year ahead.

The Mayor is the ceremonial civic head of Flint Town Council who must be a serving Town Councillor.

The First Citizen must also remain politically impartial during the discharge of the role.

During the inauguration, Cllr Perfect presented retiring Mayor, Cllr Mel Buckley with the traditional plaque and the past Mayor’s badge on behalf of the Town Councillors in recognition of her term of office.

New Mayor Cllr Perfect said: “It was a huge privilege to become Flint’s First Citizen on Friday last week, as a young girl I used to watch the Mayor’s parade go up Church Street and wonder at the whole regalia and ceremony, never dreaming for a moment that one day that would be me – what an honour.”

“I have hit the ground running and have already attended engagements as the town’s Mayor and can’t wait for the year ahead, I will do my very best for our magnificent town.”

Cllr Perfect said: “I will be focussing on giving back to the community during my year of office and raising funds for local groups and charitable causes.”

“I’m starting that by hosting an afternoon tea for the Queen’s Jubilee on Sunday 5th June – a completely free event where the first 200 in attendance will receive a delicious afternoon tea and a commemorative mug.”

“I will be hosting many other events throughout the year to recognise the hard work our townsfolk do for others.”

[Main picture: Mayor, Cllr. M. Perfect, Mace Bearer, Mr. J. Johnson & Deputy Mayor, Cllr. B. Goldsborough]