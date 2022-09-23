New maternity equipment to promote normality at Glan Clwyd Hospital

Glan Clwyd Hospital’s maternity unit has invested in new equipment to give women an improved experience during childbirth.

A new birthing mat, beanbag, lighting and birthing system have been added to a room on the delivery suite to support birthing among high-risk women.

Staff on the unit used feedback from patients’ experiences at the hospital to choose equipment which improves comfort and mobility for women with higher risk during childbirth.

Midwife Sami Roberts said: “Low risk women have the opportunity to labour and deliver in our lovely MLU rooms, and we felt it was unfair that high risk women weren’t offered the same experience.

“Our delivery rooms have a bed which can move into a chair position, mobile monitoring and mood lighting, but unfortunately they do look very clinical.

“Now that we’ve kitted out Room 3, we have an ideal environment for women who are high risk but still want to mobilise and be treated low risk.”

“For some women, this room may be seen as a compromise. She might be wanting to deliver in the MLU but the advice is to be on the delivery suite for extra monitoring.

“This room means our women can still have the homely environment they originally wanted, whilst also remaining as safe as possible.”

The new equipment will mainly benefit women who are considered to have a high-risk pregnancy and are receiving consultant-led care.

Sami said: “Some women may not even think about mobilising, but now that we have the equipment on display, it may encourage them to do so.”

The refitted room also allows women to use wireless fetal heart monitors. The devices allow staff to safely monitor the fetal heart while woman can follow their natural instinct to remain upright and mobilise.

Having this equipment offers women more choice and may reduce the need for stronger analgesia, as women may cope better being mobile rather than remaining on a bed for the duration of their labour.

