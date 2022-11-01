Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Nov 2022

New M56 bridge successfully lifted into place over weekend

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A new bridge across the M56 near Runcorn has been successfully lifted into place over the weekend.

A stretch of the M56 in Cheshire was closed in both directions all weekend as National Highways carried out the work.

The 67-metre steel structure was built off-site and transported from the site compound using special machinery, due to its size and weight.

Prior to last weekend, there had been full closures on both the east and westbound carriageways which caused long delays for those travelling to and from north Wales.

To facilitate the work, lanes were narrowed and speed limits were reduced on a section of the motorway at Preston Brook.

Following last weekend’s work, a National Highways spokesperson said: “We also took the opportunity to carry out as much other work as possible. This included removing narrow lanes on the M56 in both directions and installing new drainage and technology cabling.”

“Additionally, we completed structural surveys and carried out maintenance work on the motorway. By doing this we have reduced the need for more M56 closures in the future, helping minimise disruption on road users.”

Section of the A56 remains closed

The section of the A56 between A533 (Murdishaw roundabout) and the junction with Station Road will remain closed until the end of this week.

“This is so we can carry out essential drainage works. We are planning to re-open the road at 9pm on Sunday 6 November 2022.”

“Access is available to residents and businesses located inside the closure at all times. This is via a controlled access point at the junction with Station Road.” National Highways has said.

Read Next

  • Emergency Service’s joint call for people to “Show some respect this Bonfire Night”
  • Further industrial action dates affecting rail network in November
  • Remember to put pumpkins in food waste caddy, they are used to generate electricity
  • Coleg Cambria aiming to become most inclusive in Wales by 2024

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Emergency Service’s joint call for people to “Show some respect this Bonfire Night”

    News

    Further industrial action dates affecting rail network in November

    News

    Remember to put pumpkins in food waste caddy, they are used to generate electricity

    News

    Coleg Cambria aiming to become most inclusive in Wales by 2024

    News

    Foundation set up by founder of Deeside based Redrow rides to rescue of Blood Bikes Wales

    News

    Flintshire school’s well-being gardening project supported by housing developer funding

    News

    Transport for Wales opens brand-new training facility in Chester

    News

    Dafydd Iwan’s iconic ‘Yma o Hyd’ with the voices of The Red Wall released as Wales’ official World Cup 2022 anthem

    News

    Weather warning issued with heavy rain forecast overnight

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn