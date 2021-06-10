Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 10th Jun 2021

Updated: Thu 10th Jun

New local vaccination centre will open in Holywell on Saturday

A new local vaccination centre will open in Holywell on Saturday for all Flintshire and Wrexham residents who are aged 18.

The clinic will be administering first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwalader Health Board said:

“We have a new local vaccination centre opening at Holywell Community Hospital on Saturday 12 June, between 9am to 5:30pm.”

“This session is available for all Flintshire and Wrexham residents who are aged 18 years and above needing their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.”

“Booking is essential and we are offering a range of appointment times, subject to availability and the slots being booked up.”

If you have an existing appointment, please keep to the original date.

“See our online booking service on our website for further information on how to your appointment: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination-information/covid-19-vaccination-online-booking/?fbclid=IwAR2-lYk0AmEJxSkajsa5_I3Q73Os3CQXX1lRP7FvO8ed5alqz1nK4euH4cw



