New initiative to redistribute seized property from criminals to North Wales communities

A new initiative will see property seized from criminals redistributed to communities across the region.

The project, by North Wales Police, will see items which would otherwise be destroyed used to generate funds for charitable projects.

Clothing seized during shoplifting investigations, and which is not reclaimed by the vendor, will be collected along with items donated by officers and police staff.

Designated clothing collection bins will be installed at stations across the force area.

All proceeds from the sale of these goods will be donated to the Police and Community Trust (PACT) which will then support local community projects.

NWP’s Seized Property Manager, Rebecca Bywaters has launched the scheme, which will soon be active across the force area.

“Up until recently, most of our seized property was disposed of in skips,” she said.

“Certain items, like data devices, drugs, and firearms would be disposed of via the appropriate channels, but everything else would be thrown away.

“As a force, we’re pleased to be taking these positive steps towards reducing waste on a large scale, whilst simultaneously raising essential funds for PACT.”

Other seized items have already been donated to local enterprises. These goods have included baby products, cosmetics, food items, toiletries, and cleaning products.

Clwyd Alyn, the St Asaph-based Housing Association, was one recent beneficiary.

Items donated by North Wales Police were distributed to services including:

Young Persons’ supported living projects for those aged 16 upwards.

Complex Needs Accommodation for over 18s.

Emergency accommodation for rough sleepers

A Mother and Baby Unit

A Women’s Refuge

Family Centre

Older people services, including care homes and sheltered accommodation.

Tenants in their own homes receiving support.

Rebecca added: “Aligned with the Chief Constable’s Force Vision, North Wales Police remains committed to tackling retail crime and property theft.

“However, where this crime does occur and the property is not reclaimed, we’re proud that we can support good causes in our area.

If you are involved with a North Wales-based charity or community project and would like to register your interest in this scheme – please contact Rebecca.Bywaters@northwales.police.uk