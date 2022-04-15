New grant funding to help Flintshire leisure centres reduce carbon footprint

Aura Wales, the not-for-profit company which manages the majority of leisure centres and libraries in Flintshire has received nearly £150,000 of funding to help reduce its carbon footprint.

Aura has said that like all leisure providers across Wales, it is currently experiencing unprecedented increases in gas and electricity costs and the funding will help support it to tackle rising prices “in a positive and proactive way.”

The £144,000 in grant funding from Sport Wales will go towards new lighting with the aim of reducing energy consumption at Flintshire leisure facilities.

Sian Williams, Aura’s Leisure Development Manager said: “We are so pleased that our grant funding application was successful and that we will be able to invest this significant sum, awarded by Sport Wales, in a unique way that is different from traditional capital works.”

“We are passionate about making a difference to community sport and this project will allow us to continue to invest in our leisure facilities as well as improve environmental and sustainability outcomes.”

Brian Davies, Sport Wales’ Acting CEO, said: “We are always keen to hear our partners’ ideas for making sporting activities more sustainable, so we were delighted to award this grant funding towards new lighting which will reduce energy consumption at leisure facilities in Flintshire.”

“Not only will this development make the facilities more environmentally friendly, but it will also help lessen the impact of rising energy costs on community sport.”