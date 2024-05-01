Emergency power shutdown affects Connah’s Quay

Scottish Power has carried out an emergency power shut down in the Golftyn area of Connah’s Quay following a sparking incident involving an underground cable.

The power cut, which occurred just after 11 am, has disrupted the electricity supply to residents in the following postcode areas: CH54DB, CH54XD, CH54XF, CH54XS, CH54XU, CH54XX, CH54XY.

The issue arose due to a fault in the underground cabling system, prompting immediate action from Scottish Power’s engineering team.

The company has assured that repairs are being conducted with the utmost safety and efficiency to restore power as swiftly as possible.

Scottish Power’s official statement noted, “It was necessary for our engineers to carry out an emergency shutdown in the CH5 Connah’s Quay area at 11:10 am due to sparking on an underground cable. Our team is currently carrying out repair work safely on the network, and this may affect the supply to your property.”

The power provider has committed to a restoration timeline with an expectation to have services back by 2:30 pm today.

Scottish Power also promised to keep the community informed, stating, “We will update this message if this information changes.”

The company has extended an apology to all affected residents.