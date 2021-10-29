Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 29th Oct 2021

Updated: Fri 29th Oct

New Glyndwr University course explores climate change crisis in-depth

A new short course launched by Wrexham Glyndwr University will take an in depth look at the climate crisis and the solutions we have to solve it.

This module, titled Introduction to Climate Change, will be delivered by David Sprake, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader for Renewable and Sustainable Engineering.

He will look at the scientific reality of CO2 linked climate change, the outcomes current climate modules show, but also what solutions are available to solve the crisis.

It is a standalone module, worth 10 credits, and it’s open to every student in the university, staff and also the general public as well. 

The launch of the module is timely, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to host the COP26 Climate Change summit in Glasgow which starts at the end of this month.

David Sprake said: “The module will cover how we became addicted to fossil fuels and the industry and politics behind that.

“Then we will look at the scientific evidence regarding climate change, why climate scientists are sure that it is CO2 causing the current warming”

“We will also look at the possible consequences and what the climate models predict if we carry on with ‘business as usual’ and how that will affect the human race, our eco systems – but we will also have a look at a range of possible solutions to it because the technology is there today to fix this problem.”

David added: “We’ll also look at why we are not doing more given the severity of the situation and what are the drivers that are actually holding progress up, looking at why we’re not taking more urgent action, but still using fossil fuels even tough there are plans to cut their use.

“There will be an in-class test for the assignment, an online quiz where we’ll be asking multiple-choice questions on the content of the course.”

The course will start November 1tth and run for 6 weeks with one session a week 6- 8 PM.

You can enroll here https://glyndwr.ac.uk/courses/short-courses/introduction-to-climate-change/#custompanel 

The course costs £95. 



