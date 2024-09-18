New faces at leading law firm as expansion plans continue ahead of 25th anniversary

The new practice manager at a leading law firm will support further expansion in the years ahead.

Tammy Strapp, from Flint, has joined the award-winning team at Mackenzie Jones Solicitors, which has offices in St Asaph, Chester, and Menai Bridge.

Having spent more than two decades in the HR (Human Resources) and legal sectors she is pleased to join the business ahead of its 25th anniversary.

Tammy’s arrival follows that of property solicitor Laura Corrigan, and Elliott Morgan, a paralegal, in past weeks.

With directors labelling this “the busiest period” in the company’s history, she is looking forward to the challenge.

“I have worked in HR and for law practices in North Wales previously, so when this opportunity came around given the reputation of Mackenzie Jones, I had to go for it,” said Tammy, who is married to Ian and has one daughter, Morgan.

“I am so pleased to be here and excited to see what the future brings given the growth of the business over the last few years.

“In this position I’ll be able to play a part in that, as well as dealing with compliance, staff development and day-to-day operations, of which I have a lot of experience.”

She added: “The team have all made me feel so welcome, I can’t wait to get started.”

Now employing more than 30 staff, Mackenzie Jones directors Anna Mills Morgan, Richard Jones, and Andrew Foley Jones said Tammy will be pivotal to their success moving forward.

“Tammy is a fantastic addition to the team and joins us at a key time as we continue to expand and secure new clients in North Wales, the North West, and beyond,” said Anna.

“As we develop our health and wellbeing strategy, move towards net zero and sharpen our focus on professional development, her role will be crucial, so we are delighted she has joined us.”

Mackenzie Jones holds prestigious accreditations including Lexcel, CQS, SIA and the Legal 500.