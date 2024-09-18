Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 18th Sep 2024

New faces at leading law firm as expansion plans continue ahead of 25th anniversary

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The new practice manager at a leading law firm will support further expansion in the years ahead.

Tammy Strapp, from Flint, has joined the award-winning team at Mackenzie Jones Solicitors, which has offices in St Asaph, Chester, and Menai Bridge.

Having spent more than two decades in the HR (Human Resources) and legal sectors she is pleased to join the business ahead of its 25th anniversary.

Tammy’s arrival follows that of property solicitor Laura Corrigan, and Elliott Morgan, a paralegal, in past weeks.

With directors labelling this “the busiest period” in the company’s history, she is looking forward to the challenge.

“I have worked in HR and for law practices in North Wales previously, so when this opportunity came around given the reputation of Mackenzie Jones, I had to go for it,” said Tammy, who is married to Ian and has one daughter, Morgan.

“I am so pleased to be here and excited to see what the future brings given the growth of the business over the last few years.

“In this position I’ll be able to play a part in that, as well as dealing with compliance, staff development and day-to-day operations, of which I have a lot of experience.”

She added: “The team have all made me feel so welcome, I can’t wait to get started.”

Now employing more than 30 staff, Mackenzie Jones directors Anna Mills Morgan, Richard Jones, and Andrew Foley Jones said Tammy will be pivotal to their success moving forward.

“Tammy is a fantastic addition to the team and joins us at a key time as we continue to expand and secure new clients in North Wales, the North West, and beyond,” said Anna.

“As we develop our health and wellbeing strategy, move towards net zero and sharpen our focus on professional development, her role will be crucial, so we are delighted she has joined us.”

Mackenzie Jones holds prestigious accreditations including Lexcel, CQS, SIA and the Legal 500.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Wales’ beer and pub sector pleads for budget relief to save 44,000 jobs
  • Wales’ new first minister sets out priorities
  • Flintshire Council backs plan to raise council tax premium on long-term empty homes

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Wales’ beer and pub sector pleads for budget relief to save 44,000 jobs

    News

    Wales’ new first minister sets out priorities

    News

    Flintshire Council backs plan to raise council tax premium on long-term empty homes

    News

    Chester’s Geek Retreat closes as bar plans get green light

    News

    Chester Donkey Sanctuary repairs stable roof thanks to Redrow donation

    News

    Northop Road back open following earlier collision at Flint Mountain

    News

    Airbus could restart plans for Broughton helicopter factory, according to reports

    News

    Welsh government drops gender quota plans for 2026 election

    News

    How sustainability is shaping small businesses in Wales

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn