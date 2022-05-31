Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 31st May 2022

New executive nurse announced for North Wales Health Board

A new Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery has been appointed by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB).

Angela Wood will join the Board on 1st August 2022.

Angela is currently Director of Nursing, Quality and Leadership at NHS England and NHS Improvement for the North East and Yorkshire.

In a statement about her appointment, BCUHB said: “Angela has an extensive background in nursing, leadership, and management and has also held roles at Rotherham Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.”

“Prior to this, she was Deputy Director of Nursing at the Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust between 2013 and 2017.”

Angela Wood said: “I’m really excited to be joining the team at Betsi and very thankful to be offered the opportunity.”

“My previous experience working in acute care, education and at a regional and system level will be invaluable and allow me to support the organisation on its improvement journey.”

“I’m really looking forward to living and working in North Wales and meeting colleagues across the organisation.”

“I’m also keen to work closely with our partners and communities across the region who are so important in helping us to shape and deliver our services.”

Jo Whitehead, Chief Executive at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said: “We very much look forward to welcoming Angela to the Executive Team.”

“We have a number of challenges that we are working together to overcome, in particular our COVID-19 recovery and returning to full capacity for diagnosis and treatment.”

“We continue to face recruitment and retention issues and, coupled with this, we have an extremely stretched workforce who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic.”

“That said, we have ambitious plans for improving population health and developing and strengthening our services for the future. Angela will be key in helping us to deliver those plans for our communities.”

The role is currently being covered by Gaynor Thomason on an interim basis.

Gill Harris, who previously held the role of Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery took up the post of Executive Director of Integrated Clinical Delivery on 1st April 2022.

Gill Harris is also Deputy Chief Executive.



