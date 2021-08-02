New executive medical director of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board appointed

A new executive medical director of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has been appointed.

Dr Nick Lyons joins Betsi Cadwaladr from Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, where he has been Executive Medical Director since 2019.

He is expected to take up the post at the end of August.

Jo Whitehead, Chief Executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “I am delighted to confirm that Dr Nick Lyons will be joining us next month. Nick came through a rigorous selection process during which we were struck by how closely he shares our values of working together to put patients first and listening to our brilliant medical colleagues and supporting them to learn and innovate.

“I am certain that Nick will be a great asset to the Board and we all look forward to working with him as we manage the challenges of COVID-19 and look to realise our ambitions for the future.

“This appointment means that we now have a full, permanent executive team in place, united in our commitment to lead real, lasting improvements to the health of the North Wales population and to health services right across the region.

“I’d like to thank Professor Arpan Guha, our Deputy Medical Director, for covering the role of Executive Medical Director over the past few months, which have been particularly challenging due to the pandemic.”

Nick has previous experience in medical leadership and medical education, having also worked as Medical Director in the Channel Islands and in acute hospitals in Somerset and Norfolk before returning to Wales to Cwm Taf Morgannwg.

Dr Nick Lyons said: “I am very much looking forward to returning to North Wales where I trained as a GP, working at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and Wrexham Maelor Hospital. Following this, I completed the then-North Clwyd GP training scheme, working in practices in Penrhyn Bay and Holywell before undertaking a clinical fellow role at HM Stanley Hospital.

“Having lived in the Vale of Clwyd with my young family during the 1990s, I am very much looking forward to returning to the area I know and love. I am excited to be joining the Betsi Cadwaladr leadership team and am keen to meet and get to know my new colleagues over the coming weeks.

“The health service is facing unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19 including long waits for diagnosis and treatment and we are seeing huge demands on services. I am, however, optimistic that we can rise to these challenges, as I know that there is some fantastic work going on across the Health Board. I will do all I can to support further progress and improvement.”