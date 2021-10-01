New era for Nomads as Craig Harrison takes the champions to Haverfordwest

Saturday afternoon will see Connah’s Quay Nomads head to Bridge Meadow to face Haverfordwest County in the JD Cymru Premier.

The match marks the first game in charge for new Head Coach, Craig Harrison following the departure of Andy Morrison earlier this week.

The Nomads go into Saturday’s game on the back of two successive victories in the Nathaniel MG and JD Welsh Cups over the past two weeks, having lost our previous two in the League to Bala and Barry.

Haverfordwest County also head into the game in good form having beaten both Undy Athletic and Airbus in the two recent cup games, following a 2-0 victory over high-flying Flint, so The Nomads will be in for a tough challenge in West Wales.

Harrison said Haverfordwest will be “full of confidence, they’re a team that wants to get the ball and try to play football, it’s going to be a tough game.”

“Since of they have come back into the league, they have been a competitive team, they’ve done really well and had some great results.”

He said, “there’s going to be no surprises, we know what they are about and we know what we need to do.”

“We need to go about the game professionally, we need to make sure we hit the ground running, we need to make sure that we do all the nitty-gritty bits that you have to do to win a football game.”

Harrison joined The Nomads back in October 2018 as part of the First Team coaching staff and has since been an integral part of the club’s recent success including back-to-back JD Cymru Premier titles along with the Nathaniel MG Cup.

Prior to his arrival at Connah’s Quay Nomads, Harrison had previously managed at Bangor City, Airbus and Hartlepool United.

Harrison’s most successful spell as a manager came at The New Saints where he won six consecutive Welsh Premier League titles along with three Welsh Cups and three Welsh League Cups. Harrison also oversaw TNS’ World Record for longest winning streak in top-flight football.

During his playing days, Harrison played Premier League football for Middlesbrough during the late 90’s and early 2000’s before spending time at both Preston North End and Crystal Palace before having his playing career ended prematurely following a double compound fracture to his leg in 2002.