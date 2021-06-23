Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 23rd Jun 2021

New Deeside Co-op store set to open this week following £550,000 investment  

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Co-op is set to serve-up a new, larger food store in Pentre this week following a £550,000 investment.

The purpose built store on Queensferry Industrial Estate is replacing the Chester Road store  300 metres up the road.

The new store is 1,000 sq ft larger than the former Chester Road Co-op and the move will create five new jobs so that the store now supports 20 local jobs.

Co-op says it is sourcing 100% renewable electricity to run the store, which includes: customer car parking, free ATM, bakery and a Fairtrade coffee dispenser, alongside an enhanced product offering.

The store also includes Amazon Lockers, and Click & Collect is available through Co-op’s own online shop.

Deliveroo online home delivery for additional on-demand convenience will also be available once it’s launched next month.  

Leslie Thomas, Co-op Area Manager, said: “We are delighted to have an opportunity to carry out such a significant investment, and thrilled to be launching Co-op’s newest store in North Wales.”

“The store has a fantastic look and, we have worked to develop the range, choice, products and services locally to create a really compelling offer to serve our community.”

“Co-op is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally, and our aim is to operate at the heart of local life.”

“We also want customers to know that they can become a Member of the Co-op.”

“In addition to unlocking additional value and personalised offers for themselves, our Members help to make a difference to local causes.”

“Co-op donates 2p in every pound to community causes when Members swipe their Membership card when buying own-branded products – so by shopping at the Co-op our Members are also helping to make good things happen in the community.”

The new Pentre Co-op will open on Friday, 25 June.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire Trading Standards warning residents not to fall for Covid vaccine passport scam

News

Flintshire Council ‘proud’ to support Reserves Day as the Armed Forces flag is raised at County Hall

News

Calls for more investment as £100m needed to repair roads in Flintshire and Wrexham

News

Mobile ‘pop up’ vaccination clinics to be held with large employers in Flintshire

News

Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse reveals glamping site plans to improve track’s viability

News

The new £50 featuring codebreaker Alan Turing enters circulation

News

Mountain Rescue team called out to “somewhat unusual incident” involving a cyclist on bank of River Dee

News

Police left speechless after driver clocked doing nearly 150mph on A55 in Flintshire – with 14 year old son in car

News

Police team set up to tackle drugs gangs targeting North Wales make 170 county lines arrests in first year

News





Read 388,082 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn