Deliveroo is on the look out for riders and drivers ahead of Deeside launch

An online food delivery company is on the lookout for drivers and riders in Deeside ahead of its launch in the area later next month.

Deliveroo is looking to sign-up new riders to deliver food from takeaways and restaurants across the Deeside area to people who have ordered online.

Deliveroo allows people to schedule orders for food via its app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible from independent eateries, traditional takeaways, high-quality chain restaurants, supermarkets and food and grocery retailers delivered to their homes.

The company has seen rider demand soar this year in part due to the vital role that riders are carrying out in their communities during the pandemic,

The company now works with 50,000 riders across the UK.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK Regional Director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Deeside and we’re excited to be launching next month. We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service who are seeking the added benefit of flexible work amongst other perks. Anyone who’s interested should head over to our website to sign up.”

To ride with Deliveroo you’ll need:

Proof of your right to work in the UK as self-employed

A smartphone – (iOS 11 and above) or Android (6.0 and above)

Your own vehicle (bicycle, scooter, or car) with the necessary safety equipment

A UK bank account

You must also:

Be over 18

Have no unspent criminal convictions

Cars and motorised scooters will also need food delivery insurance as well as regular motor vehicle insurance.

According to its website: “Riders get paid for each delivery they make. The exact delivery fee varies per order and includes a variable distance fee.

You will be told of the delivery fee payable before you accept the order.

Fees are paid every week on a Tuesday. If you want your fees sooner, you can use our cash out feature in the app, for a 50p fee.

Riders keep 100% of any tips they receive and these are paid at the same time as the rest of your fees.

To keep riders safe while out on the road, Deliveroo says it offers all riders free medical insurance to ensure all riders are protected.

The company also offers other perks, such as free training courses for riders and their families. ”

To apply head over to their website here: deliveroo.co.uk/apply

Deliveroo’s arrival in Deeside will also be a boost to local businesses who will be able to reach new customers and grow their offering through delivery.

Restaurants, takeaways and grocery retailers can apply at restaurants.deliveroo.com/en- gb to become a Deliveroo partner.