New chapter for Chester’s oldest Coaching Inn: The Pied Bull’s stunning transformation

The Pied Bull, Chester’s historic gem and the city’s oldest coaching inn, has recently revealed its eagerly awaited transformation. Nestled in the heart of Chester on Northgate Street, this venerable institution has undergone a comprehensive refurbishment, promising an enhanced experience for all guests. The inn’s rich history, dating back to 1155, is now seamlessly integrated with the contemporary luxuries and comforts of modern hospitality.

The renovation respects the inn’s storied past, notably preserving its original handmade staircase from 1535, while introducing modern design elements. This careful balance of old and new aims to offer visitors a unique and inviting atmosphere that reflects the vibrant spirit of Chester today.

Guests stepping into The Pied Bull will be welcomed by a refreshed interior that combines tradition with modernity. The updated pub and dining areas feature rich wooden accents, plush furnishings, and subtle lighting, creating an environment that’s both sophisticated and cosy. This setting is perfect for a variety of occasions, from quiet, intimate gatherings to lively celebrations.

Moreover, the culinary experience at The Pied Bull has been elevated. Emphasising the use of the finest ingredients, the inn’s talented kitchen team has devised a menu that melds hearty pub classics with inventive culinary creations. Each dish is designed to satisfy the palate, accompanied by a thoughtful selection of craft beers, fine wines, and other beverages.

In addition to its role as a central hub for dining and socialising, The Pied Bull continues to offer accommodation. With a warm and inclusive atmosphere, it provides a welcoming space for both solo travellers and families, ensuring that every visitor finds a comfortable home away from home within its historic confines.

The team at The Pied Bull warmly invites both new and returning guests to explore the inn’s transformation. Whether it’s for a casual drink, a memorable meal, or a comfortable stay, The Pied Bull aims to provide an experience enriched by its unique blend of historical charm and contemporary flair.

This significant renovation marks a new chapter in the ongoing story of Chester and The Pied Bull, set to inspire and enchant all who walk through its doors. Visitors are encouraged not to miss this opportunity to be part of the inn’s new chapter, where every visit becomes a part of history.