Nearly £500k fund backs dozens of rural projects in Flintshire

More than 40 rural businesses and community groups in Flintshire have received a share of nearly £500,000 in UK Government funding, supporting a range of local improvements from renewable energy upgrades to video production and community space refurbishments.

The funding comes from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and has been distributed through Flintshire County Council and other local bodies such as Cadwyn Clwyd.

Among the recipients was Gwaenysgor Village Hall, where a vegetable garden has been set up to offer free produce to those in need. Talacre Community Centre also benefited, using the funding to improve energy efficiency.

Halkyn Castle Wood, an outdoor education and wellbeing site, installed a 2,500-watt solar generator and purchased equipment including bell tents, benches, and a communal tepee. The funding was provided via the Flintshire Tourism Growth Fund.

Director Vanessa Warrington said the upgrades had increased safety and extended the centre’s ability to operate year-round: “The tepee, tents, and marquees have meant we can open up our offering during the colder weather. The feedback has been fantastic.”

Other organisations benefitting included Pontblyddyn Cricket Club, which improved its pavilion, and Treuddyn Community Association, which carried out energy efficiency upgrades at its village hall.

Sixteen businesses also received support through the SME Connectivity Assessment scheme, aimed at improving digital infrastructure in rural areas.

River And Sea Sense (RASS), a water safety education group based in North Wales, was awarded a grant through Bangor University’s Skills and Innovation Voucher scheme to produce an awareness-raising video.

Founder Debbie Turnbull, who delivers school talks on open water safety, said: “The video will really enhance my talks and help us reach more people online. It’ll also support our future funding bids.”

Councillor Chris Dolphin, cabinet member for economy, environment and climate, said the funding had made a “real difference” in rural areas.

Flintshire received more than £450,000 for these projects as part of a wider £13.1 million allocation from the UKSPF, which aims to improve infrastructure, support local businesses, and enhance community services across the country.