Nationwide customers locked out of online banking
Nationwide customers are locked out of their online banking this morning due to outage.
The building society has said: “We’re working hard to resolve this issue and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
“We’re sorry, due to a technical issue some incoming and outgoing payments are delayed at the moment.”
“If you’ve made a Faster payment, there’s no need to resend it.”
“Standing orders, Direct Debits & cards are working normally.”“No member will be left out of pocket as a result of this issue and all associated Nationwide fees and charges will be refunded.”
User reports indicate Nationwide is having problems since 7:24 AM GMT. https://t.co/UL5JEUXSTV RT if you're also having problems #Nationwidedown
— DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) February 28, 2022
One person posted on the Nationwide Facebook page: “Good job I looked at my banking app as was about to walk out the door and do food shopping for my family.”
“Wages have not even gone in and I am 40 weeks and 6 days pregnant.”
“It could happen anytime and I want to be organised and know this. 4th time since Christmas!! What is going on, u never use to be this bad.”
Nationwide website states:
- Payments to and from your account are delayed at the moment
- If you’ve sent money already or are waiting for money to arrive you don’t need to do anything, it’s in a queue and will arrive ASAP
- You can still send money, but this won’t go through straight away
- Direct Debits and standing orders are working normally
Nationwide cusotmers can continue to:
- move money between accounts
- use your cards online and in shops
- log-in to our Internet Bank and Banking app
- withdraw money at cash machines.
