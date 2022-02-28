Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 28th Feb 2022

Updated: Mon 28th Feb

Nationwide customers locked out of online banking

Nationwide customers are locked out of their online banking this morning due to outage.

The building society has said: “We’re working hard to resolve this issue and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

“We’re sorry, due to a technical issue some incoming and outgoing payments are delayed at the moment.”

“If you’ve made a Faster payment, there’s no need to resend it.”

“Standing orders, Direct Debits & cards are working normally.”“No member will be left out of pocket as a result of this issue and all associated Nationwide fees and charges will be refunded.”

One person posted on the Nationwide Facebook page: “Good job I looked at my banking app as was about to walk out the door and do food shopping for my family.”

“Wages have not even gone in and I am 40 weeks and 6 days pregnant.”

“It could happen anytime and I want to be organised and know this. 4th time since Christmas!! What is going on, u never use to be this bad.”

Nationwide website states:

  • Payments to and from your account are delayed at the moment
  • If you’ve sent money already or are waiting for money to arrive you don’t need to do anything, it’s in a queue and will arrive ASAP
  • You can still send money, but this won’t go through straight away
  • Direct Debits and standing orders are working normally

Nationwide cusotmers can continue to:

  • move money between accounts
  • use your cards online and in shops
  • log-in to our Internet Bank and Banking app
  • withdraw money at cash machines.



