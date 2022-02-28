Nationwide customers locked out of online banking

Nationwide customers are locked out of their online banking this morning due to outage.

The building society has said: “We’re working hard to resolve this issue and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

“We’re sorry, due to a technical issue some incoming and outgoing payments are delayed at the moment.”

“If you’ve made a Faster payment, there’s no need to resend it.”

“Standing orders, Direct Debits & cards are working normally.”“No member will be left out of pocket as a result of this issue and all associated Nationwide fees and charges will be refunded.”

User reports indicate Nationwide is having problems since 7:24 AM GMT. https://t.co/UL5JEUXSTV RT if you're also having problems #Nationwidedown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) February 28, 2022

One person posted on the Nationwide Facebook page: “Good job I looked at my banking app as was about to walk out the door and do food shopping for my family.”

“Wages have not even gone in and I am 40 weeks and 6 days pregnant.”

“It could happen anytime and I want to be organised and know this. 4th time since Christmas!! What is going on, u never use to be this bad.”

Nationwide website states:

Payments to and from your account are delayed at the moment

If you’ve sent money already or are waiting for money to arrive you don’t need to do anything, it’s in a queue and will arrive ASAP

You can still send money, but this won’t go through straight away

Direct Debits and standing orders are working normally

Nationwide cusotmers can continue to: