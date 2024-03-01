MS urges on North Wales constituents to back cancer charity’s daffodil appeal

An MS is calling on the people of North Wakes to join a major fundraising appeal by a cancer charity.

Llŷr Gruffydd, who represents the region in the Senedd, has given his support to Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising appeal.

The Plaid Cymru politician recently joined Marie Curie staff and volunteers at the charity’s Great Daffodil Appeal launch at the Senedd.

The aim of the appeal is to raise funds to ensure everyone gets the expert care and support they deserve at end of their lives.

The charity is hoping that volunteers in North Wales can give just two hours of their time to hand out its iconic daffodil pins in return for donations.

If they want, people can also join a Go Yellow day on March 21, fundraise by wearing or baking something yellow at work or school, or in any way that suits them.

Currently one in four people don’t get the end of life care they need. Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal encourages people to donate and wear a daffodil pin to help the charity continue to support people win the work that it does to ensure that more people do.

The charity’s flagship fundraiser, supported by headline partner Superdrug, helps raise much needed funds for Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals to provide expert support and hospice care.

Marie Curie is hugely dependent on public donations and last year supporters helped the charity provide direct care to more than 44,200 people across the UK via its nine hospices and through overnight nursing care in people’s own homes.

The money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them.

It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Llŷr Gruffydd MS said: “The work Marie Curie do is needed now more than ever, and that’s why I’m urging people across the whole of North Wales to show their support for the Great Daffodil Appeal in any way they can.

“Each and every donation means that when the time comes, Marie Curie can be there for people and their loved ones at the time they need it most.”

Claire Phillips, Marie Curie Head of Fundraising in Wales said: “Launching our Great Daffodil Appeal in Wales at the Senedd is always an honour.

“Thank you to Llyr Gruffydd MS for attending to meet our staff and the volunteers who are so vital to the Great Daffodil Appeal every year.

“Now in its 38th year, the appeal is a brilliant and fun way to join in, and we would love to see our dedicated existing volunteers joined by new faces in North Wales whilst also helping us provide a vital service to those in the final chapter of their lives.

“Our team is on hand to support all our volunteers and make sure you have the best experience possible in order for you to help Marie Curie continue to provide expert end of life care and support for people with any illness they are likely to die from. If you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you.”

To find out more about how you can volunteer visit: Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil

Caption:

Llyr Gruffydd MS with Ruth Gilford, Marie Curie fundraiser for North Wales

