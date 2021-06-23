Mountain Rescue team called out to “somewhat unusual incident” involving a cyclist on bank of River Dee

NEWSAR – the Mold based North East Wales Search and Rescue team were called into action this evening to assist in what they said was a “somewhat unusual incident.”

Emergency services were called to reports of an injured cyclist down an embankment next to the River Dee in Garden City.

Stuart sent us the picture above of emergency service vehicles include Fire, Ambulance and NEWSAR parked along Claremont Avenue in Garden City

A spokesperson for NEWSAR said the team were called out at 8.40pm on Tuesday.

They added: “In a somewhat unusual incident this evening, we were called to assist the Welsh Ambulance Services to evacuate an injured cyclist who was down an embankment next to river, on the cycleway that runs alongside the River Dee between Chester and Queensferry.”

“We worked alongside the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and North Wales Police.”

The cyclist was handed into the care of the ambulance service.

NEWSAR is a volunteer Search and Rescue (Mountain Rescue) Organisation which is on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Their primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

For further details of their fundraising activities, visit the Fundraising Page