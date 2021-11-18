Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 18th Nov 2021

Updated: Thu 18th Nov

More than £51m investment to replace ageing diagnostic equipment will ensure NHS Wales has facilities ‘fit for the 21st century’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

More than £51m is being invested to replace older diagnostic imaging equipment across NHS Wales and to speed up waiting times, Health Minister Eluned Morgan has announced.

The upgrading of vital technology and equipment, including MRI and CT scanners, will ensure people waiting for scans are seen faster and help to reduce their levels of anxiety and concern.

The funding is being brought forward in the face of worldwide shortages of diagnostic equipment caused by soaring demand.

It will help ensure NHS Wales has up-to-date diagnostic facilities using the latest imaging technology. Image quality will be improved, supporting earlier and more accurate diagnosis of many common diseases, including cancer.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “We are committed to ensuring NHS Wales has the right diagnostic tools and equipment needed to care for people throughout Wales.

“By ensuring we have facilities fit for the 21st century, we can significantly improve people’s care through earlier and more accurate diagnosis and help reduce the stress and anxiety people experience while waiting for these tests.

“We have a lot of work to do to cut waiting times, but investing in the latest diagnostic technology will help support efforts to recover from the pandemic.”

Since the national programme to replace diagnostic imaging equipment across Wales was established in 2018, more than £63m has been invested.

Earlier this year, £25m was announced to replace the highest priority equipment and a further £25m was committed to develop PET-CT imaging services throughout Wales.

Fiona Jenkins, Executive Director for Clinical Diagnostics and Therapies, said: “This funding, in addition to an upgrade to our digital imaging equipment at the University Hospital of Wales, will ensure that we have the high quality diagnostic facilities required to provide people with the most efficient services possible, which will play an important role in addressing waiting times that have been impacted by the pandemic.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Jack Sargeant tells Arriva “paying drivers less money in Wales for same job is not acceptable”

News

No changes to the current coronavirus measures in Wales following latest three-week review

News

Four-in-10 drivers forced to cut spending due to rising fuel prices

News

Dee Park Community Woodland – “We would love it if every family in Shotton came to plant a tree”

News

“No immediate plans” for covid passes for hospitality amid concerns over their introduction

News

Buckley Fire: “We don’t really know what to say, everything’s gone” Berwyn Books issue statement after devastating blaze

News

Retail workers in Wales faced “appalling violent, threats and abuse” from customers during pandemic, new findings reveals

News

TikTok abuse of teachers having ‘devastating impact’, says Welsh minister

News

Op Spectre: Heavy duty axe seized from Flint man arrested for making threats to cause ‘criminal damage’

News





Read 413,971 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn