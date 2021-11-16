More good news for Broughton wing makers – Airbus receives order for up to 33 new jets from Kuwait’s Jazeera Airway

There’s more good news for Broughton wing makers coming from the Dubai airshow today, Airbus has received an order for up to 33 new jets from Kuwait’s Jazeera Airway.

The latest deal comes hot on the heels of a huge 255 aircraft order from Indigo Partner airlines which was signed on Sunday,

Airbus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with Jazeera Airways for 20 A320neos and eight A321neos.

The MoU was signed by Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer and Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

Marwan Boodai, Chairman Jazeera Airways said, “Jazeera Airways is pleased to extend its long-term relationship with Airbus further with this significant new order.”

“We will effectively double our current fleet size to 35 aircraft by 2026.’”

“The airline has pulled out of the pandemic strongly in Q3 with a return to profitability. We have exciting expansion plans ahead, which will further boost our contribution to the Kuwait economy and in particular the travel sector.”

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer, and Head of Airbus International. “We are proud to extend our partnership with Jazeera Airways through this latest agreement which will add an additional 28 Airbus aircraft to its all Airbus fleet.”

“The A320neo Family is without doubt the best platform to support Jazeera Airways’ growth plans. This is the perfect illustration of how Airbus helps escort the growth of its successful customers.”