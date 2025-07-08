Mold primary pupils campaign to improve parking safety

Pupils from Mold’s four primary schools have joined forces to highlight concerns about unsafe and inconsiderate parking outside their schools, supported by Mold Town Council.

The Mold Town Youth Council – Primary Schools, with representatives from Ysgol Bryn Gwalia, Ysgol Glanrafon, Ysgol Bryn Coch and St David’s Primary, has spent the past year meeting quarterly to discuss issues affecting the town. Parking problems outside schools have been a consistent concern for the young members.

Facilitated by Mold Town Councillors Pete Dando and Megan Lloyd Hughes, the pupils designed a series of posters to express their worries about road safety during school drop off and pick up times. Mold Town Council then funded professional banners featuring the children’s designs, to be displayed outside each school.

On 24 June, the Mayor of Mold, Councillor Paul Beacher, joined fellow councillors Pete Dando, Megan Lloyd Hughes, Teresa Carberry and Suzanne Thomas to visit the four schools and present the banners in person.

Councillor Beacher said, “I’m incredibly impressed by the maturity, teamwork and care these young people have shown. By coming together to speak with one united voice, they have taken a big step toward making the town safer for everyone. These banners are a direct result of their initiative and determination. I also want to sincerely thank Mold Town Councils, Youth and Children’s Council Committee Members and Councillors Pete Dando and Megan Lloyd Hughes for leading and supporting this fantastic initiative.”

The banners will remain in place as a visible reminder of the pupils’ commitment to improving road safety outside their schools and their wider engagement in community issues.

