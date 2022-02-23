Mold: Police launch appeal for witnesses after play area swing deliberately set on fire

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a play area swing was deliberately set on fire in Mold.

The incident happened on Monday evening on Park Avenue.

“North Wales Police have received a report of a deliberate fire that was started in the large swing located in the park on Park Avenue, Mold.”

“We believe this took place on Monday 21st February 2022 at around 20:30hrs.”

“We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the incident or would be able to identify any of the individuals involved.”

“North Wales Police will be working with partner agencies to explore ideas to reduce the anti-social behaviour taking place in this area.”

“Thank you in advance.”

Anyone with information can contact local PCSO cleo.milburn@northwales.police.uk.

Or police via 101, or the live webchat at https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/