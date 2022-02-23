Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 23rd Feb 2022

Mold: Police launch appeal for witnesses after play area swing deliberately set on fire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a play area swing was deliberately set on fire in Mold.

The incident happened on Monday evening on Park Avenue.

“North Wales Police have received a report of a deliberate fire that was started in the large swing located in the park on Park Avenue, Mold.”

“We believe this took place on Monday 21st February 2022 at around 20:30hrs.”

“We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the incident or would be able to identify any of the individuals involved.”

“North Wales Police will be working with partner agencies to explore ideas to reduce the anti-social behaviour taking place in this area.”

“Thank you in advance.”

Anyone with information can contact local PCSO cleo.milburn@northwales.police.uk.

Or police via 101, or the live webchat at https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Welsh Government funding for campaign to help people talk about mental health extended for three more years

News

Six weeks as carriageway closures as resurfacing work takes place on A55 in Flintshire

News

Ten key objectives for the region’s railways as the industry looks to devise 30-year strategic plan

News

Coleg Cambria students Q&A with Alyn and Deeside MP during London field trip

News

Advice issued to pregnant women in Wales during lambing season

News

‘Guardians’ of John Summers Clock Tower launch appeal to save storm-hit roof ahead of £5.2m development

News

Sixth and final BelugaXL to be built heads to final assembly line

News

Video: Here’s where you will need to put your new garden waste bin sticker

News

Flintshire’s Jade Jones wins Taekwondo gold in first competition since Olympic defeat

News





Read 431,410 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn