Mold: Plans to turn former Boots store into bar given the green light

Plans to turn a former Boots store in Mold into bar have been given the green light.

An application was submitted to Flintshire Council in October last year to change the use of the ground floor of the former pharmacy on the town’s High Street.

According to the planning documents, the bar will be able to cater for up to 40 people and will also host live music performances.

The branch closed in March 2020 whilst the company maintained its presence at a larger store further along the High Street.

The proposals to convert the Grade II-listed building into a bar have now been approved by an officer from the local authority’s planning department.

In a report outlining her decision, Barbara Kinnear said the scheme would help to improve the town centre.

She said: “The site is within Mold town centre within a mixed retail and commercial area, compliant with policy as there is a diverse level and distribution of existing non-retail uses.

“(It) would enhance the vibrancy and visibility of the centre with no discerning concentration of non-retail uses.

“The proposed scheme intends to retain much of the external façade, with internal reconfiguration and refurbishment. As such, the scheme is considered to harmonise with the site and street scene.

“Conservation have assessed the proposal and several amendments and are now satisfied that the development is acceptable and appropriate for the listed building and the Mold conservation area.”

She added: “The proposed change of use from a shop to a bar has been assessed by environmental health in terms of potential noise generation from the site, with particular reference to live music.

“(It) recognises that the building should be outfitted to ensure a satisfactory level of soundproofing and insultation to accommodate any future regulated entertainment, including live music.”

The planning statement submitted with the application said the proposals would retain the scale and character of the existing building.

According to applicant Sam Kelly, there would be no adverse impact on the town centre.

He said: “The unit itself has been empty for well over 12 months and is starting to become in need of some major TLC.

“If nothing is done with the building, it will make the high street look untidy, which is a shame as Mold High Street is a bustling, busy area.

“It is intended that the bar will be an intimate place for up to 40 people to socialise and on occasion, watch live, acoustic music.

“It is intended to be a quality bar serving high-end drinks via table service; this will differentiate this establishment to others in the area.”

Mr Kelly said the bar will open initially on a Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening from 4pm until 12 midnight.

If this should prove successful then an application to extend the opening times will be put forward.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).