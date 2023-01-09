Mold: Plans for new centre to help those with additional learning needs gain employment

Plans have been lodged for a new work opportunities day care centre in Mold.

The proposals, drawn up by Lovelock Mitchell Architects on behalf of Flintshire Council would create a facility to provide new skills and support for young people and adults towards gaining employment.

Earmarked for land at Maes Gwern in Mold, the facility would have a capacity for 80 people, with the majority being students with additional learning needs.

A design and access statement submitted with the application says: "The proposed facility will replace the existing Tri-Ffordd facility which is no longer fit for purpose.





‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​

"It is intended that the new building will provide a modern, efficient and highly functional building for the delivery of day care services and teaching.

"The proposed development is intended to meet the current requirements for the area as well as providing for future needs."

The scheme will be targeting net zero carbon in the energy used to run the facility.

According to the plans, there will be an internal glazed screen between a shop/café and the workshop so that visitors can see the activities within the workshop.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Each workshop would have views and access out to the external learning area to the rear of the site, and a third block will house an office, social room, meeting room and quiet room.

A total of 20 parking spaces would be provided next to the proposed building, of which five would be accessible, with another 15 standard bays, three of which would have electric vehicle charging points.

The proposed site, accessed via Maes Gwern Road, borders the Mold Bypass to the south side with a new housing development to the north. It features an area of woodland and an existing levelled clearing used as the contractor's compound during the construction of the housing site opposite.

The design and access statement adds: "The scheme has been developed to meet current national and local policies and will provide high quality Learning Disability Day Services for Flintshire Council, together with amenity, ancillary and storage accommodation for the staff and maintenance of the building.





‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​

"The site will accommodate a single-storey new build facility with an enclosed 'sensory garden' to the south of the proposed building. Associated parking, and a small amount of landscaping and external lighting is also proposed.

"The new building is single-storey and includes multi-use workshops, office and accessible support spaces, shop, garage, wood store, parking areas and hardscaped areas for the proposed relocation of polytunnels and green-houses from the existing facility."

Flintshire Council's planning committee will consider the proposals at a future date.

By Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter

