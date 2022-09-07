Mold: Benchmark of Excellence Award for Bailey Hill Project

Listen to this article

The Bailey Hill Project and the work of the Bailey Hill Volunteers has been recognised with the presentation of YDCW/ CPRW Award for work in the local community.

The award recognises a variety of projects, groups and initiatives that benefit the local community and care for the local environment.

The plaque and certificate were presented by Mike Skuse, President of CPRW Clwyd Branch along with other members to the Bailey Hill Volunteers and Councillor Haydn Jones, Mayor of Mold. The presentation took place at the newly refurbished Bailey Hill Centre.

Mike Skuse, said “Interesting things to do in Mold have been enhanced, and more visitors would come to see what the town has to offer.”

“It was especially pleasing that it is a rare example of the countryside coming right into the town.”

“Just walk up the High Street and you are in a tranquil rural place, full of nature and the songs of birds.”

“This Award is the most important, and the most deserving, in my many years in CPRW.”

The Bailey Hill Park has recently undergone a huge amount of redevelopment work to make the site more accessible and to increase its offering to residents and visitors.

The Bailey Hill Project is managed by a tripartite group, Flintshire County Council, Mold Town Council and Friends of Bailey Hill and is supported by a dedicated team of volunteers.

Jo Lane, Bailey Hill Project Officer said “CPRW Clwyd Branch booked in to undertake a Guided Tour of Bailey Hill, delivered by our amazing Visitor Volunteers early this year.”

“We were unaware that the project was being considered for an award and were over the moon when we were notified.”

“The success of the project is down to the excellent effort of the tripartite group, the huge support we have received from our funders and the absolute dedication from our team of volunteers who give their time so freely.”

“We are all delighted to win this award and will display proudly in the Bailey Hill Centre.”

Councillor Haydn Jones, Mayor of Mold was in attendance for the presentation and said “It was a pleasure to be present at the Bailey Hill last Thursday to see the Bailey Hill project being awarded with the CPRW award. Congratulations to everyone involved a wonderful achievement.”

Funding for the Bailey Hill Project has been secured from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, LEADER funding through Cadwyn Clwyd, Tourism Amenity Investment Support, Landfill Disposals Tax Communities Scheme as well as from the generosity and fundraising efforts of the local community and other organisations.

For more information with regards to the project, please contact Jo Lane on 01352 872418 or email baileyhill@moldtowncouncil.org.uk.

Read Next