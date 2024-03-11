Mold based finance firm targets North West expansion with new hires and client growth

An esteemed financial planning business is targeting the North West after further growth in past months.

Celtic Financial Planning, based in Mold, St Asaph, and London, has enjoyed a strong start to 2024.

In addition to a raft of new clients and having sold all the tickets to its upcoming charity event with Wales RFU coach Warren Gatland, the company welcomed respected Independent Financial Adviser and Chartered Financial Planner, Chris Lloyd.

With more than two decades experience in finance – including 15 years with one of the biggest names in the sector, AFH Wealth Management – he is proud to join the award-winning team.

The firm’s “personal touch” and customer-faced ethos is what attracted Chris, originally from Hawarden and now living in Wirral, to take this next step in his career.

“Celtic Financial Planning has a reputation for putting the client first, for its place in the community and social values,” said the 43 year-old, who lives with partner Sally, son Charlie and step-son Noah in Heswall.

“That is what drew me to the opportunity, and given my experience across Wirral, Cheshire and beyond – and their plans to extend their footprint in the North West – it was the perfect fit.”

Chris added: “The company has a refreshing outlook on the industry and commitment to being ethical and putting people before profits. I look forward to being a part of the team and helping to build our profile across the region and beyond.”

Now employing 11 people, Celtic Financial Planning is one of the leading companies in the sector, winning a series of accolades in recent years including the Micro Firm Financial Adviser of the Year title at the illustrious MoneyAge Awards.

Director Rob Lewis said the arrival of Chris comes as the business celebrates securing Chartered Corporate Status, a symbol of technical competence which signifies a public commitment to professional standards.

“Chris brings more than 20 years of invaluable experience and a wealth of knowledge to our practice, further solidifying our commitment to delivering unparalleled financial advice in Chester, the Wirral, and beyond,” he added.

“His expertise – particularly in pensions and retirement, high net worth clients, ethical investing, and wealth management – are second to none, so we are proud and privileged to have him on board.

“It has been a very busy and exciting period for us, and we are already growing organically into other locations UK-wide, so this was the natural next step for us.”

