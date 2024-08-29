Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 29th Aug 2024

Mobile network upgrades in Deeside could impact TV reception

Residents in Deeside are set to benefit from upgraded mobile network services aimed at boosting speed, performance, and coverage.

However, these improvements may cause unintended interference with television services received through an aerial, such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk, and YouView.

As the upgrades are rolled out, some households might experience issues like intermittent sound, pixelated images, or even a complete loss of TV signal.

In response, Restore TV, an independent support programme established by Digital Mobile Spectrum Limited (DMSL), is offering free assistance to those affected.

DMSL, owned by the UK’s four major mobile network operators—EE, Virgin Media O2, Three, and Vodafone—has designed Restore TV to ensure uninterrupted access to free-to-view TV.

Free Support Available for Affected Residents

Ben Roome, CEO of Restore TV, highlighted the importance of maintaining access to free-to-view TV services amidst the ongoing upgrades.

“We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain, and provide welcome company. Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free-to-view TV as mobile services are improved across the country,” he said.

Residents who encounter new TV interference can receive a free Restore TV filter.

This device, which is fitted between the aerial lead and the TV or set-top box, is designed to block mobile signals that may be causing the disruption. ”

In most instances, fitting the filter will resolve any issues,” Ben added. “But if this isn’t the case, we may also be able to arrange a follow-up visit from a Restore TV engineer at no cost, depending on eligibility.”

Who is Eligible for Additional Support?

Restore TV provides additional support to people aged 75 or older, those registered as blind or partially sighted, or individuals receiving certain benefits, such as Personal Independence Payments (PIPs), Attendance Allowance, Constant Attendance Allowance, or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support.

It’s important to note that while cable and satellite services like Sky or Virgin Media are not affected by these upgrades, customers who use aerials for free-to-view TV can still request a free filter.

Residents in areas with weak digital television reception, those using a TV signal booster, or living close to a mobile mast are more likely to experience interference.

For those living in flats or communal buildings, Restore TV also works with landlords and property managers to address any problems.

How to Get Help

Anyone experiencing issues with their TV signal is encouraged to contact Restore TV for assistance. The programme can be reached at 0808 13 13 800 (free from landlines and mobiles) or through their website, restoretv.uk.

 

