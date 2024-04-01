Minimum wage rise kicks in today but still falls short of real Living Wage

Millions of workers across the UK will see their pay increase when the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage go up today, 1 April.

The National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage are both set by the UK government’s Department for Business every year on the advice of an independent advisory group called the Low Pay Commission.

This year, for the first time, the National Living Wage applies to all workers aged 21 and over, as opposed to 23 and over.

The National Living Wage, for workers aged 21 and over, increases by more than a pound to £11.44.

The National Minimum Wage for 18–20-year-olds rises from £7.49 to £8.60 per hour; other rates can be seen below: