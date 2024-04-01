Minimum wage rise kicks in today but still falls short of real Living Wage
Millions of workers across the UK will see their pay increase when the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage go up today, 1 April.
The National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage are both set by the UK government’s Department for Business every year on the advice of an independent advisory group called the Low Pay Commission.
This year, for the first time, the National Living Wage applies to all workers aged 21 and over, as opposed to 23 and over.
The National Living Wage, for workers aged 21 and over, increases by more than a pound to £11.44.
The National Minimum Wage for 18–20-year-olds rises from £7.49 to £8.60 per hour; other rates can be seen below:
The rise in the National Living Wage still falls short of the voluntary real Living Wage, the only wage rate calculated based on the cost of living, which is currently £12 for workers in the UK.
The real Living Wage, an unofficial hourly rate, is overseen by the Living Wage Foundation charity.
It is based on the amount the charity believes people need to earn. It says the difference between the National Living Wage and the real Living Wage equates to over £1000 per year less.
Katherine Chapman, Director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: “The rise in the statutory National Living Wage from 1st April is welcome news for the 3.7 million low-paid workers across the country, but this still falls short of a wage that takes into account the real cost of living.
The voluntary real Living Wage is £12 an hour (£13.15 for workers in London) and allows people in the UK to live a decent standard of life. Over 14,000 employers across the UK are Living Wage accredited and committed to going above the government minimum to ensure their staff are always paid in line with the cost of living.
Over the last few years of tough economic times, it has been heartening to see so many more businesses join the movement. As well as being good for workers and their families, businesses that pay the real Living Wage report improved staff retention and productivity. We encourage other organisations who can, to make the Living Wage commitment too.”Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News