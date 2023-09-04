Met Office Weather: Flintshire to experience heatwave this week

The first full week of September is set to bring with it a heatwave, as temperatures look poised to soar up to 27°C in Flintshire.

A heatwave is not just a couple of hot days. It's characterised by an extended period of temperatures that are notably high for a region's typical conditions during that season.

To qualify, there must be at least three consecutive days where maximum temperatures meet or surpass a pre-set threshold. For Flintshire, that magic number is 25°C.

The local forecast for the week is promising, with sunny spells and temperatures ranging between 24°C to 27°C. Here's a snapshot:

Monday: High of 27°C.

Tuesday: High of 26°C.

Wednesday: High of 27°C.

Thursday: High of 27°C.

Friday: High of 24°C.

Saturday: High of 25°C.

This hot spell, coinciding with the return to school for many, can be attributed to a couple of atmospheric factors.

Firstly, the northward shifting jet stream, which has been ushering in unsettled weather for much of the UK, is allowing high pressure to establish itself across the country.

Additionally, the remnants of the tropical cyclone, Franklin, is contributing to this build-up of high pressure in the north Atlantic.

Chris Bulmer, the Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, commented on the upcoming weather. "As high pressure dominates from the weekend, we can anticipate finer and more stable conditions. Temperatures will likely climb across the UK, with many places experiencing 25°C or higher for several days."

While the south and east of England generally have higher thresholds for declaring a heatwave, many areas, including Flintshire, can expect sun-drenched days, making it the warmest spell for many since early summer."

The Met Office does caution that the following weekend will see a shift.

"Most assessments of this fine spell suggest that it will continue during the week. During next weekend there is then an increased chance of a breakdown in the settled conditions. However, as should be expected for this lead time, the timing of a breakdown is somewhat uncertain." A Met spokesperson said.

