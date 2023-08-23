Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 23rd Aug 2023

Met Office: “No signals for significant heat in the current forecast period”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Low pressure will influence the UK’s weather once again this weekend, with a mixture of sunshine and showers for many. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

And for those hoping for some sort of heatwave in the next week or, forget it, says the Met Office. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “While showers are never too far away through the weekend, there will still be drier spells around and where there are breaks in the cloud on Sunday in the south it should feel quite pleasant.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Areas to the southeast will see fewer showers with more in the way of bright or sunny spells on Saturday and Sunday, though temperatures are likely to remain around average for the time of year. Areas further north and west will see more frequent showers, some of which will be heavy, and will at times extend south into central areas of England and Wales on Saturday and Sunday.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Monday, which is a Bank Holiday for those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, will probably see band of showery rain clear from eastern England early in the day, with sunny spells and scattered showers following on for most places. There are no signals for significant heat in the current forecast period.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Flintshire rescue’s urgent appeal as nearly £10,000 needed for puppy’s life changing surgery
  • A+ for Ysgol Penyffordd! Estyn report applauds school’s supportive environment
  • Flintshire politicians join calls for statutory inquiry following sentencing of Lucy Letby

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire rescue’s urgent appeal as nearly £10,000 needed for puppy’s life changing surgery

    News

    A+ for Ysgol Penyffordd! Estyn report applauds school’s supportive environment

    News

    Flintshire politicians join calls for statutory inquiry following sentencing of Lucy Letby

    News

    Chester sweet shop owner fined £10k for selling fake Wonka Bars

    News

    Red Arrows will soar above Deeside as Rhyl Airshow returns this weekend

    News

    Cornist Park C.P. School shines in latest Estyn inspection report

    News

    Welsh Health Boards received nearly 19,000 complaints last year

    News

    Firefighter says new 20mph speed limit across Wales will slow down response times

    News

    Bank Holiday: 1000 miles of roadworks lifted as 14m leisure trips predicted to be taken over weekend

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn