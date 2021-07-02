Merseyside Police appeal for help tracing wanted man with links to North Wales

Merseyside Police is appealing for help in tracing a 21-year-old man who is wanted on warrant.

Police have said Jordan Monks, who is from the Walton area, is wanted on warrant for failing to attend court for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He is described as a white male, 6ft tall, of slim build and with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is known to frequent areas of Liverpool and North Wales.

Anyone who has seen Monks or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Police https://www.merseyside.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.