Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 2nd Jul 2021

Updated: Fri 2nd Jul

Merseyside Police appeal for help tracing wanted man with links to North Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Merseyside Police is appealing for help in tracing a 21-year-old man who is wanted on warrant.

Police have said Jordan Monks, who is from the Walton area, is wanted on warrant for failing to attend court for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He is described as a white male, 6ft tall, of slim build and with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is known to frequent areas of Liverpool and North Wales.

Anyone who has seen Monks or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Police https://www.merseyside.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police warning people about property rental scam taking place in local Facebook groups

News

Lateral flow test soon required for birthing partners or nominated essential others in North Wales hospitals

News

‘Dogs die in hot cars’ campaign message to feature on Wales’ road warning signs again

News

Dog DNA Database Bill would help tackle dog theft says North Wales MP

News

First phase of A55 resurfacing at Halkyn completed overnight

News

Glyndwr University wins multi-million pound funding to run new health courses in first for north Wales

News

The “Joe Wicks of Flintshire” who is helping to keep youngsters active and fit

News

First Minister joins calls for more police on the streets of Deeside

News

Driver arrested on A55 following call from member public concerned about car ‘swerving from lane to lane’

News





Read 404,402 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn