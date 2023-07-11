Merseyside gang who targeted Flintshire homes during burglary spree jailed for 20 years

Three members of a Merseyside crime gang, who carried out a spate of burglaries in Flintshire and across North Wales, primarily targeting elderly residents, have been sentenced to a total of more than 20 years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Aidan Quirk, 30, Curtis Roberts, 28, and Daniel Doyle, 28, faced the judgement today at Caernarfon Crown Court. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The burglaries, predominantly carried out in Flintshire, Conwy and Gwynedd between January and February this year, led to the offenders being pursued and apprehended following a dramatic 27-mile cross-border chase on February 6th. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In particular, Quirk and Roberts targeted addresses across Flintshire on January 23rd, leaving a string of ransacked homes in their wake. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This included two houses in Cilcain and Pantymwyn, where the duo stole numerous war medals, expensive and sentimental jewellery items, and cash from the elderly victims. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The gang began their crime spree in Gwynedd North on January 6th, when Quirk, of no fixed abode, broke into four properties in Llanrug, Tregarth, Penisarwaun and Cwm y Glo. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Using a white Vauxhall Vivaro van bearing false number plates to travel to the area from Merseyside, Quirk broke into four properties, stealing thousands of pounds worth of items. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He failed to stop for officers in a pursuit down the wrong side of the motorway, before going to ground. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On February 6th, the trio ventured to Conwy, committing seven offences – predominantly at homes of elderly people. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The spree saw the criminals smash windows, carry out untidy searches, and make away with jewellery and other valuables. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Detective Constable Sean Harrison, who led the investigation, described the men as part of a “sophisticated organised crime gang”. DC Harrison emphasised the deep-seated impact of such crimes, stating, “Knowing criminals have been in your home, the place you should feel most safe, have rifled through your property and stolen personal possessions is sickening.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Quirk, the most heavily sentenced of the gang, received eight years and six months for conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of a Class A drug, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Roberts was handed a six-year and nine-month sentence, while Doyle received six years for conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of a Class B drug. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The sentencing will hopefully provide some comfort and reassurance to the victims, as well as act as a deterrent for future criminal activity, ensuring North Wales remains a safe place to live, work and visit. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

