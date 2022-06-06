Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 6th Jun 2022

Updated: Mon 6th Jun

Merseyrail passengers in Wirral face disruption this week due to ‘unexpected’ fault with trains

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Merseyrail passengers on the Wirral Line are facing disruption this week.

The operator has announced that passengers travelling on New Brighton line into Liverpool will face limited services and rail replacements due to an ‘unexpected’ increase in wear on train’s wheel bearings.

Merseyrail  has said: “From Monday 6 June, a limited rail replacement bus service will run on the Kirkby & New Brighton lines.”

“Some services will also be cancelled on the West Kirby line.”

“This is due to an unexpected and significant increase in wheel bearing faults.”

“During the last two weeks, we have seen an unexpected and significant increase in wheel bearing faults which has affected the number of trains we have available.”

“Whilst the wheel bearings on affected units are replaced, emergency changes are being made to our timetables to prevent unplanned disruption and to maintain a reliable service.”

From Monday 6 June:

  • A limited rail replacement bus service will run on the Kirkby and New Brighton lines:
  • Limited rail replacement buses will run between New Brighton & Hamilton Square calling at all stations, train services will run between Hamilton Square and Liverpool.
  • From start of service until 19:30 a limited rail replacement bus service will run between Kirkby and Moorfields stations, calling at Fazakerley and Rice Lane stations.
  • From 19:35 onwards, a train service will resume on the Kirkby line and run until the end of service.
  • There will be some cancellations on the West Kirby line (please see below).

The following trains will also be cancelled:

  • 07:52 Chester to Liverpool
  • 16:33 Moorfields to Hooton
  • 17:03 & 17:33 Moorfields to Ellesmere Port

“We ask passengers to check before you travel and if you are travelling on the Kirkby or New Brighton lines, please allow more time for your journey.”

“We hope that this will be a short-term issue and are working hard to rectify it as quickly as possible.”

“Regular updates will be provided via our website and Twitter @merseyrail.”

“We apologise to all passengers who are inconvenienced.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

New fund launched to support unpaid carers in Wales during the cost of living crisis

News

Coastguard and Lifeboat scrambled to reported of a person in the River Dee at Saltney Ferry

News

Wales will play at the World Cup for the first time since 1958

News

Incredible display by former Connah’s High School pupil Wayne Hennessey sees Wales through to 2022 World Cup

News

Memorial service to be held 40 years to the day a Connah’s Quay Welsh Guard was killed in Falklands war

News

Figures reveal North Wales mountain rescuers were ‘busiest in England and Wales’ during first quarter of 2022

News

P&A group managing director continues to raise funds for motor neuron disease research

News

NSPCC Cymru recognised for its commitment to Welsh language to support its users

News

Social media property rental scam on the increase warns North Wales Police

News





Read 413,125 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn