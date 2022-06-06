Merseyrail passengers in Wirral face disruption this week due to ‘unexpected’ fault with trains

Merseyrail passengers on the Wirral Line are facing disruption this week.

The operator has announced that passengers travelling on New Brighton line into Liverpool will face limited services and rail replacements due to an ‘unexpected’ increase in wear on train’s wheel bearings.

Merseyrail has said: “From Monday 6 June, a limited rail replacement bus service will run on the Kirkby & New Brighton lines.”

“Some services will also be cancelled on the West Kirby line.”

“This is due to an unexpected and significant increase in wheel bearing faults.”

“During the last two weeks, we have seen an unexpected and significant increase in wheel bearing faults which has affected the number of trains we have available.”

“Whilst the wheel bearings on affected units are replaced, emergency changes are being made to our timetables to prevent unplanned disruption and to maintain a reliable service.”

From Monday 6 June:

A limited rail replacement bus service will run on the Kirkby and New Brighton lines:

Limited rail replacement buses will run between New Brighton & Hamilton Square calling at all stations, train services will run between Hamilton Square and Liverpool.

From start of service until 19:30 a limited rail replacement bus service will run between Kirkby and Moorfields stations, calling at Fazakerley and Rice Lane stations.

From 19:35 onwards, a train service will resume on the Kirkby line and run until the end of service.

There will be some cancellations on the West Kirby line (please see below).

The following trains will also be cancelled:

07:52 Chester to Liverpool

16:33 Moorfields to Hooton

17:03 & 17:33 Moorfields to Ellesmere Port

“We ask passengers to check before you travel and if you are travelling on the Kirkby or New Brighton lines, please allow more time for your journey.”

“We hope that this will be a short-term issue and are working hard to rectify it as quickly as possible.”

“Regular updates will be provided via our website and Twitter @merseyrail.”

“We apologise to all passengers who are inconvenienced.”