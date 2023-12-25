Merry Christmas from Deeside.com
As families and friends across Flintshire gather to celebrate Christmas Day, it’s important to recognise those who dedicate their day to serving our communities.
While many of us indulge in the festive spirit, a diverse group of dedicated individuals, from emergency services to healthcare workers, will be working as they do every day, to ensure our safety and wellbeing.
On this day, like every other, our emergency services – fire, police, and ambulance personnel – stand ready to respond to any crisis.
The dedication of NHS staff and private care sector workers is particularly poignant during this time.
Hospitals and healthcare facilities are staffed by tireless professionals who forego traditional celebrations to care for the ill and vulnerable.
Their selfless service ensures that medical care remains uninterrupted, even on Christmas Day.
Amid the festivities, volunteer rescue teams such as the North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) and Flint-based HM Coastguard, along with the RNLI Flint Lifeboat, stand vigilant.
These volunteers will be ready to respond at a moment’s notice.
The seamless functioning of our daily lives during the festive season is largely attributable to the behind-the-scenes efforts of council workers and utilities engineers.
Whether it’s ensuring that roads are safe or that essential services are uninterrupted, their work often goes unnoticed but is crucial to the festive spirit.
We also take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt gratitude to you, our readers.
Your continued support and engagement have been invaluable over the past year.
We wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News