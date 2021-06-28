Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 28th Jun 2021

Measures to protect businesses in Wales from eviction extended until end of September

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Businesses affected by the Coronavirus pandemic will now be protected from eviction until the end of September 2021, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.

The moratorium against forfeiture for the non-payment of rent was due to end on June 30.

This measure will ensure businesses will not forfeit their business tenancies for non-payment of rent until 30 September this year.

However the Welsh Government say businesses should continue to pay rent wherever possible, and it is in the interests of both landlords and tenants to reach negotiated agreements on any arrears.

The move aims to help a range of sectors including retail, hospitality, leisure and tourism at what continues to be an incredibly challenging trading period, whilst Coronavirus restrictions ease.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said: “The coronavirus pandemic has been a harrowing experience for us all, not least for businesses and their employees across Wales. We’ve pulled every lever possible to support them during this incredibly challenging time.

“We’re committed to doing all we can do secure jobs and livelihoods. That’s why I’m today announcing a further extension of measures to prevent forfeiture for the non-payment of rent, which will protect businesses from eviction.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve committed more than £2.5bn to businesses across Wales, in addition to our business as usual support through Business Wales. Businesses in the hardest hit sectors also continue to benefit from a full 12 month business rates holiday package.

“Combined, these measures have helped protect thousands of firms and safeguard many more jobs. It’s a key part of our plans to kick-start a strong Welsh recovery post-pandemic.

“We remain committed to backing Welsh firms.”

The UK Government recently announced how it intends deal with the issue of commercial rent arrears built up during the pandemic. The Welsh Government will consider the matter further for Wales in the months ahead.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Latest data show three areas of Flintshire now have highest rates of Covid in Wales

News

Mold Mayor officially opened new Poundland store this weekend

News

Public warned about new Post Office ‘failed delivery’ text scam

News

New gasification plant could be built in Deeside to create electricity to fuel Toyota

News

Two entire year groups told to stay away from Flint High School following ‘number’ of positive Covid tests

News

New larger Co-op opens in Deeside following £550,000 investment

News

Police patrols stepped up following reports wildlife being shot with an air rifle in Wepre Park

News

First Minister: “Case rates amongst under-25s in Flintshire seven times higher than those aged over 60”

News

Digital NHS COVID Pass is now available in Wales for those who need to travel abroad urgently

News





Read 355,017 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn