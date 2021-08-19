Man’s jaw broken and trainers taken in robbery by River Dee in Chester

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after a man’s jaw was broken in a robbery that happened by the River Dee in Chester.

A 22-year-old man, from Merseyside, was approached by five to seven people on The Groves in between The Rowing Club and the Boathouse.

They asked him for a cigarette before punching him in the face and forcing him to hand over money from his wallet.

The black and white Puma trainers he was wearing were also stolen.

It occurred at some time between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday 24 July.

The victim sustained a broken jaw and attended hospital for treatment.

Enquiries have been ongoing and police are appealing for information, dash cam and CCTV footage to assist with their investigation.

Detective Constable Beth Higginson, of Chester CID, said: “The assault resulted in the victim having his jaw broken and in fear he felt he had no choice but to hand over his money and footwear.

“While we have been following lines of enquiry to identify the men involved in the attack I am encouraging members of the public to come forward with information.

“This also includes getting in touch if you have CCTV or dash cam footage between 7pm and 8pm in this area of The Groves.

“Any information could greatly assist the investigation.”

If you have information please contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101 quoting IML 1053792 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.