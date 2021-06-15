Man who was found to be six times over the drink drive limit after being stopped on Welsh Road jailed

A man who had been driving on the M56 motorway in Cheshire and found to be six times over the drink drive limit has been jailed.

Vladimir Bekes, of Welsh Road, Childer Thornton in Ellesmere Port, was stopped by Police Constable George Aza, from Cheshire Constabulary’s Roads and Crime Unit, in the early hours of Friday 4 June.

The officer was actively looking for the 37-year-old in Ellesmere Port after members of the public came forward with information.

Bekes had been travelling on the M56 near Ellesmere Port and had collided with a lamp post near the A540.

A member of the public flagged PC Aza down and pointed to the Ford Mondeo stationary at traffic lights on Ledsham Road.

The officer approached the vehicle as Bekes drove on to Welsh Road and brought him to a stop.

Bekes was described as being ‘unsteady on his feet’ and had to be escorted when he got out of his car.

The officer conducted a breath test and he blew 216. He was then taken into custody and subsequently charged.

Bekes attended Chester Magistrates Court on Monday 7 June and was sentenced to 19 weeks in prison for offences including driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and failing to comply with supervision requirements.

PC George Aza, from Cheshire Constabulary’s Roads and Crime Unit, said: “Bekes’ breath test is possibly one of the highest readings we have ever recorded in Cheshire.

“I was in shock when he blew a staggering 216 at the road side. Had the member of the public not reported him to police the potential consequences of his actions could have been horrendous.

“I want to personally thank them for making me aware of Bekes as it enabled me to bring his driving to a stop and led to a dangerous driver being taken off Cheshire’s roads.”