Man wanted in connection with theft in Mold

Police are appealing to the public for help locating a 39-year-old man wanted for a burglary offence in Mold.

Richard James Davies is sought by police following an alleged offence at indoor market in the Daniel Owen Centre

A post on the South Flintshire Police Facebook page states: “WANTED: We are appealing for information relating to 39-year-old male, Richard James Davies.”

“He is currently being sought in connection with a burglary offence at the indoor market in the Daniel Owen Centre, Mold.”

“If you’ve seen him recently or know his current location, please use our online reporting service: https://orlo.uk/B31K9 or call 101 quoting incident reference 21000856647.”