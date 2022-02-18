Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 18th Feb 2022

Man wanted in connection with theft in Mold

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are appealing to the public for help locating a 39-year-old man wanted for a burglary offence in Mold.

Richard James Davies is sought by police following an alleged offence at indoor market in the Daniel Owen Centre

A post on the South Flintshire Police Facebook page states: “WANTED: We are appealing for information relating to 39-year-old male, Richard James Davies.”

“He is currently being sought in connection with a burglary offence at the indoor market in the Daniel Owen Centre, Mold.”

“If you’ve seen him recently or know his current location, please use our online reporting service: https://orlo.uk/B31K9 or call 101 quoting incident reference 21000856647.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Met Office issues yellow warning for ice in Flintshire from 6pm tonight

News

Covid passes no longer required for indoor or outdoor events in Wales

News

Storm Eunice: Updates as Flintshire braces for gale force winds and potential flooding

News

Storm Eunice: Flintshire Council is suspending some services on Friday

News

Storm Eunice: Flood warnings issued for eight areas of Flintshire

News

Power cut reported to be affecting some properties in Deeside

News

M56 in Cheshire back open following earlier serious collision

News

Storm Eunice: Council update on Flintshire Bridge closure and all schools to close

News

“Great piece of intelligence” leads to significant drug seizure Connah’s Quay

News





Read 412,687 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn